Donegal League results round-up - plus fixtures for the week ahead

Contact
Donegal Junior League Round-Up
Results
Saturday 5th September 2020
Voodoo Venue Cup Final
Glencar Celtic v. Keadue Rovers Reserves (Postponed)
Saturday Division One/Saturday Division Two Promotion/Relegation Play-Off
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v. Glenea United Reserves (Postponed)
Sunday 6th September 2020
Brian Mc Cormick Cup Semi-Finals
Kildrum Tigers v. Kilmacrennan Celtic (Postponed)
Cappry Rovers 4, Bonagee United 1
Sunday Premier Division/Sunday Division One Play-Off
Rathmullan Celtic v. Keadue Rovers (Postponed)
Games from mid-week - in case you missed them.
Tuesday 1st September 2020
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Castlefin Celtic Reserves 2, Drumkeen United Reserves 2
Wednesday 2nd September 2020
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Drumkeen United 2, Donegal Town 0
Fixtures
Monday 7th September 2020 K.O. 7.30 p.m.
Brian McCormick Cup Semi-Final
Kildrum Tigers v Kilmacrennan Celtic (Ballyare)
Saturday 12th September 2020
Voodoo Venue Cup Final K.O. 1.30p.m.
Glencar Celtic v Keadue Rovers Reserves (Ballyare)
Saturday Division One/Saturday Division Two Promotion/Relegation Play-Off
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Glenea United Reserves (2p.m. TBC)
Sunday 13th September 2020-08-23 K.O. 2p.m.
Sunday Premier Division/Sunday Division One Play-Off
Rathmullan Celtic v Keadue Rovers
Brian Mc Cormick Cup Final
Cappry Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic / Kildrum Tigers
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Irish Chamber Orchestra performing at Kilkenny Arts Festival, days before the new restrictions on outdoor gatherings were introduced (Photo: Kilkenny Arts Festival)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.