WATCH: "We are staying up" - Jason Quigley's video as Finn Harps keep Premier Division status in last game

Donegal boxing sensation Jason Quigley is an avid Finn Harps fan.

And he was one of a group of fans who gathered behind the River Finn end of Finn Park last night to peer through the fence and watch Finn Harps pull off a magnificent 1-0 win over Waterford that ensures they will be playing Premier Division football again next season.

And he tweeted this clip as the players game over to applaud the fans who went to an exit gate at full-time to cheer on their heroes. Due to Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions, fans were not admitted in the normal circumstances. And that was a real pity as he famous old ground would have been rocking.