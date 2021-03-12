Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

President Michael D. Higgins full of praise for League of Ireland football as new season is about to get underway

WATCH FOR FREE: President's Cup Final is on watchloi.ie tonight

President Michael D. Higgins full of praise for League of Ireland football as new season is about to get underway

President Michael D. Higgins is a big soccer fan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

President Michael D Higgins has thanked the players, staff, supporters and the volunteers for the continuation of the League of Ireland through the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the President's Cup Final tonight.

In a letter addressed to the League of Ireland community on the eve of the first match of the Irish domestic calendar between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk on Friday, the President spoke of the importance of the League in the community.

Shamrock Rovers welcome Dundalk to Tallaght Stadium on Friday, March 12, with kick-off at 7.45pm, for the showpiece event, live and FREE on www.watchloi.ie

A fixture the President would usually attend, President Michael D Higgins will be watching from Áras an Uachtaráin with his WATCHLOI subscription ready for the start of the 2021 season.

The curtain-raiser for the domestic campaign, the SSE Airtricity Premier Division Champions Shamrock Rovers face FAI Cup winners Dundalk. Rovers will be looking to avenge their 4-2 extra-time defeat in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium in December against the Lilywhites before the start of the Premier Division season on Friday, March 19.

The President wished all sides the best of luck for the upcoming season and thanked supporters for continuing their support virtually. 


The letter from President Michael D Higgins in full reads:

Foreword from President Michael D Higgins - 2021 President's Cup

As a new League of Ireland season begins, it will do so under unprecedented circumstances and without one of its most fundamental parts. During the past year we have seen the doors close on our pitches and soccer grounds, matches and fixtures cancelled, cheering supporters forced to remain at home.

It has been a difficult but necessary sacrifice, willingly made by players, coaches, staff and supporters as we face, collectively, the challenge of Covid-19. 

During this past year there have been many reminders of the integral role of the integral role within our society that is occupied by our sporting community. In towns, villages and suburbs across the country it has so often been our sports clubs and their members who have led initiatives to help, make contact with and reassure those of our people who are vulnerable or isolated at this time.

It spoke profoundly of the role of our sports clubs and associations in creating and sustaining communities as places of belonging, of care and of shared interests and experience. Not only do they contribute to our cultural and sporting life, they also enable young people to flourish with dignity and self-esteem and so reach their potential. Sport connects neighbour to neighbour, promotes intergenerational solidarity and unites a diverse people in a common language. 

In terms of participation through the generations, club soccer is to the foreground.

May I take this opportunity, therefore, to thank all those who have continued their important work throughout this challenging period, making the continuation of the League of Ireland possible, ensuring that matches are played and enabling supporters to continue their commitment to their local teams.

Sadly, the consequences of coronavirus related restrictions has led to increased gambling by those who are isolated, and unable to attend or participate in sports events at this time.

May we all continue to work to protect our sports, and to support the game of football, its clubs and the FAI for all sports lovers.

I also thank the players who have continued to train and play with the utmost professionalism, despite the difficult circumstances under which they have been required to do so.

May I wish Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk FC every success, as they compete for this year’s President’s Cup.  

Finally, I thank all the supporters who have continued to generously encourage and applaud their teams virtually, as they wait patiently for the day they can once more do so in person.

As a new season kicks off, I wish you all an enjoyable and successful season.

2021 President's Cup Final

Fixture: Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk

Location: Tallaght Stadium

Date: Friday, March 12

Kick-off: 7.45pm

TV: Live and FREE on www.watchloi.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie