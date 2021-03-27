Donegal striker opens his account for top League of Ireland club - but for the second week running there is no win

Contact
Donegal striker Georgie Kelly scored his first competitive goal for new club Bohemians in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at Dalymount Park against Longford Town on Saturday.
The Inishowen man - signed from Dundalk during the close-season - opened Bohs' account on 20 minutes and six minutes later Ross Tierney made it 2-0.
At that stage it was looking good for Keith Long's side who were determined to collect the full points on offer having lost to Finn Harps 1-0 in their first outing.
But Longford - who shocked Derry City with a 2-0 success last weekend - had other ideas and super sub Conor Davis pulled one back on 76 minutes and then grabbed what turned out to be the equaliser four minutes later.
The 2-2 draw leaves last season's runners-up Bohemians on just one point, while Longford go second in the table behind Finn Harps.
In the other game today, St. Patrick's Athletic defeated Drogheda United 2-1 at Richmond Park with Billy King getting a last minute winner for the Saint.
