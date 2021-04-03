Updated SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table: Finn Harps are top - Derry City are bottom

It may only be early days yet - and there are still 99 points to play for - but it's a Happy Easter for Finn Harps who lead the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Table on seven points, along with St. Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers.

Harps are still unbeaten after Saturday evening's 1-1 draw away to Drogheda United. This result follows wins over Bohemians and Dundalk.

At the other end of the table, Harps' great rivals Derry City have made a dreadful start, having lost 2-0 on the opening day to a promoted Longford side that are favourites for the drop, while this evening, City lost at home to Waterford.

Next up for Harps is a home match with Waterford while Derry travel to St. Patrick's Athletic.