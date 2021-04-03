Updated SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table: Finn Harps are top - Derry City are bottom

Contact
It may only be early days yet - and there are still 99 points to play for - but it's a Happy Easter for Finn Harps who lead the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Table on seven points, along with St. Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers.
Harps are still unbeaten after Saturday evening's 1-1 draw away to Drogheda United. This result follows wins over Bohemians and Dundalk.
At the other end of the table, Harps' great rivals Derry City have made a dreadful start, having lost 2-0 on the opening day to a promoted Longford side that are favourites for the drop, while this evening, City lost at home to Waterford.
Table above: RTE Sport. See https://www.rte.ie/sport/results/soccer/premier-division/16051/tables/
Next up for Harps is a home match with Waterford while Derry travel to St. Patrick's Athletic.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Karl O’Sullivan, centre, celebrates with his Finn Harps team-mates Adam Foley, left, and Mark Coyle, after scoring his side's first goal. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.