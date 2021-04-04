Contact

Finn Harps Mega Car Draw sees one of the cars being won by the Sligo Rovers Chief Executive!

Prizewinners revealed

Ivan Harvey, Harps director with manager Ollie Horgan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Two people have just won a new car - in the Finn Harps Mega Car Draw.

And one other entrant has won a €1,000.

The draw was made live on social media from Highland Motors in Letterkenny.

The first prize of a Renault Cleo went to a ticket drawn in the name of Ann Carr, Highland Radio.

The second prize of a Dacia Sandero Stepway went to Colin Feehily - who is Chief Executive Officer of Sligo Rovers!

The third prize of €1,000 cash went to Damien McKay, a keen local soccer fan who is well connected with Bonagee United.

Finn Harps teamed up with Highland Motors for this Mega Car Draw offering a first prize of a Renault Clio, second prize of a Dacia Sandero Stepway, and third prize of €1000 in cash.  

A club spokesman said: "The money raised will go towards developing new training facilities for senior and underage football in Stranorlar near the site of the new stadium.

"The club spends a lot each year renting training facilities and a lot of volunteer time on making these arrangements so this will ease the financial and administrative burden."

The draw was made in Highland Motors with Charlie Collins as MC, and a number of Harps players, manager Ollie Horgan, and officers were in attendance.

The draw can be seen here: HERE

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

