Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Revealed - The 18-strong Finn Harps National League under-14 squad managed by legendary striker Kevin McHugh

Revealed - The 18-strong Finn Harps National League under-14 squad managed by legendary striker Kevin McHugh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Finn Harps have announced the 18 player squad that will represent the club in the 2021 U14 National League. 

The squad consists of two new signings and 16 players that have re-signed from last season's U13 squad. Joining the club are Carragher Friel and Troy Preston-Holder who previously played for schoolboy clubs Illistrin FC and Letterkenny Rovers respectively.

Kevin McHugh, Head of the Harps Academy and Head Coach of the U14 squad, spoke about the excellent effort from the players during the offseason.

"These boys have been super during lockdown and are now keen to get back on the pitch. The work they've done away from the pitch on their own will help them push on in 2021 and become even better players than last year," he stated.

The full squad is as follows (previous schoolboy club):
Goalkeepers
Padraig McBride (Gweedore Celtic)
Ronan Callaghan (Ballybofey United)

Defenders
Turlough Carr (Drumbar United)
Oisín McHugh (Milford United)
Daniel Cunningham (St. Catherine's)
Thomas McDevitt (Fintown Harps)
Fintan Hasson (Illistrin FC)


Midfielders
Sean McGinley (Sion Swifts)
Alex Cunnea (St. Catherine's)
Conor McGranaghan (Raphoe Town)
Ruairi Connaghan (Kilmacrennan Celtic)
Troy Preston-Holder (Letterkenny Rovers)
Jack Mawditt (Swilly Rovers)
Seaghan McCormick (Cappry Rovers)

Forwards
Colm Ó Dochartaigh (Gweedore Celtic)
Fergal McClafferty (Erne Wanderers)
Carragher Friel (Illistrin FC)
Conor Gibson (Milford United)

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie