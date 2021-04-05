Revealed - The 18-strong Finn Harps National League under-14 squad managed by legendary striker Kevin McHugh

Finn Harps have announced the 18 player squad that will represent the club in the 2021 U14 National League.

The squad consists of two new signings and 16 players that have re-signed from last season's U13 squad. Joining the club are Carragher Friel and Troy Preston-Holder who previously played for schoolboy clubs Illistrin FC and Letterkenny Rovers respectively.

Kevin McHugh, Head of the Harps Academy and Head Coach of the U14 squad, spoke about the excellent effort from the players during the offseason.

"These boys have been super during lockdown and are now keen to get back on the pitch. The work they've done away from the pitch on their own will help them push on in 2021 and become even better players than last year," he stated.

The full squad is as follows (previous schoolboy club):

Goalkeepers

Padraig McBride (Gweedore Celtic)

Ronan Callaghan (Ballybofey United)

Defenders

Turlough Carr (Drumbar United)

Oisín McHugh (Milford United)

Daniel Cunningham (St. Catherine's)

Thomas McDevitt (Fintown Harps)

Fintan Hasson (Illistrin FC)



Midfielders

Sean McGinley (Sion Swifts)

Alex Cunnea (St. Catherine's)

Conor McGranaghan (Raphoe Town)

Ruairi Connaghan (Kilmacrennan Celtic)

Troy Preston-Holder (Letterkenny Rovers)

Jack Mawditt (Swilly Rovers)

Seaghan McCormick (Cappry Rovers)

Forwards

Colm Ó Dochartaigh (Gweedore Celtic)

Fergal McClafferty (Erne Wanderers)

Carragher Friel (Illistrin FC)

Conor Gibson (Milford United)