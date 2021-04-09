SSE Airtricity League: Another defeat for Derry means that Finn Harps could go ten points clear of their great rivals

Derry City's bad start to the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign continued this evening as they lost 2-0 to St. Patrick's Athletic.

This result leaves St. Pat's now as the new leaders with ten points from four games while Derry, who have played three games, are rooted to the bottom of the table after three straight defeats.

If Finn Harps can beat Waterford tomorrow, they will join St. Pat's at the summit - and would be ten clear of their north-west rivals.

In this evening's game at Richmond Park, City were sunk by two second half goals from Robbie Benson on the hour and Darragh Burns in the 71st minutes.

City had Danny Lupano sent off in the first half for a second yellow card.