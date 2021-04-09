Donegal striker bags the winner as Bohs beat winless Dundalk at Oriel Park

Contact
Georgie Kelly scores from the penalty spot for Bohemians. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Inishowen striker Georgie Kelly was on target for Bohemians as he grabbed the winner at Oriel Park to leave Dundalk still seeking a first win of the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign.
Kelly converted a 12th minute penalty against his former club as he to put the Dubliners ahead in the first half - and Bohs held on for their first league victory of the season despite the home side piling on the pressure late on.
Bohs move up to seventh in the table but Dundalk are second bottom and only have one point from four games. The only side below them are Derry City, who lost 2-0 earlier this evening to St. Patrick's Athletic.
First Division results:
Treaty United 1, Cobh Ramblers 1
Shelbourne 1, Wexford FC 0
UCD 0, Bray Wanderers 0
Cork City 0, Athlone Town 1
