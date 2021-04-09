Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal striker bags the winner as Bohs beat winless Dundalk at Oriel Park

Donegal striker bags the winner as Bohs beat winless Dundalk at Oriel Park

Georgie Kelly scores from the penalty spot for Bohemians. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Inishowen striker Georgie Kelly was on target for Bohemians as he grabbed the winner at Oriel Park to leave Dundalk still seeking a first win of the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign.

Kelly converted a 12th minute penalty against his former club as he to put the Dubliners ahead in the first half - and Bohs held on for their first league victory of the season despite the home side piling on the pressure late on.

Bohs move up to seventh in the table but Dundalk are second bottom and only have one point from four games. The only side below them are Derry City, who lost 2-0 earlier this evening to St. Patrick's Athletic.

First Division results:

Treaty United 1, Cobh Ramblers 1

Shelbourne 1, Wexford FC 0

UCD 0, Bray Wanderers 0

Cork City 0, Athlone Town 1

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie