Full-time: Captain fantastic Dave Webster and Adam Foley on target as Harps win again

Finn Harps 2 Waterford FC 1

Captain Dave Webster snatched an injury time winner as unbeaten Finn Harps came from behind to beat Waterford to go second in the table behind St. Patrick’s Athletic on goal difference.

The game looked to be heading for a draw when Waterford failed to clear a corner and Webster smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Earlier hot-shot Adam Foley had got the equaliser for the home side after Waterford had taken the lead through a John Martin header.

But Harps finished strongly and their pressure finally paid off.

The opening quarter was a tame, cagey affair with the first opening of note not materialising until the 14th minute when Barry McNamee hit a 20 yard effort well wide of the target.

Both sides largely cancelled each other out with a mark of magic lacking to unlock the respective solid looking defences.

But it was Waterford who broke the deadlock on 34 minutes. Left-back Jamie Mascoll sent in a firmly-struck free from the right and 22-year-old striker John Martin rose above the Harps defence to head with the ball with conviction past Mark Anthony McGinley.

Harps responded with Adam Foley driving a ball in from the left on 40 minutes that Barry Murphy cut out with Karl O’Sullivan lurking.

The home side then equalised a minute later with the in-form Foley slamming home his fourth goal of the season as he picked his spot after calmly looking up in the box following a fine build up involving Barry McNamee, Karl O’Sullivan and Mark Russell.

Harps had the better of things in the second half and had a number of chances late on before Webster came up trumps for the Donegal side whose great start to the season continues.