Watch: Delight for Loughanure as Marc Walsh grabs last gasp equaliser for Derry City

Loughanure native Marc Walsh
Twenty-year-old Marc Walsh from Loughanure grabbed a vital point for Derry City with a 94th minute leveller against Bohemians in a 1-1 draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium this evening. The former Finn Harps and Swansea midfielder tucked home from close range.
Late, late drama!— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) June 11, 2021
Marc Walsh's equaliser snatches a point for Derry City at the death
FT | @derrycityfc 1-1 @bfcdublin
Sign up | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/tefOg2n7cz
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.