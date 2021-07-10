Barron strikes twice as Glencar Celtic lift the Ulster Junior Shield title

Glencar Celtic are the new Ulster Junior Shield champions.
They defeated Quigley's Point Swifts 3-1 in the decider at Maginn Park.
Caolan Harkin put QPS ahead in the first half, but the Letterkenny outfit equalised in the 50th minute through Pajo Rafferty.
Glencar took the lead in the 64th minute courtesy of Odhran Barron and they wrapped in up with a third goal in the 81st minute as Barron struck again for the Garvan Grieve managed side.
