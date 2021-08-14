Full-time: Finn Harps notch up their best away win of the season as they overcome Longford Town

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Longford Town 0 Finn Harps 3

Finn Harps made it back to back victories with their biggest away win of the season as they defeated bottom of the table Longford Town at Bishopsgate on Saturday evening.

This win moves the Donegal side 15 points clear of the automatic relegation spot and back above Waterford, who are in action tomorrow.

Ryan Rainey and substitute Sean Boyd were the Harps’ scorers, with the opener being an own goal.

On a negative note, though, Ollie Horgan was sent off for a second yellow card with just over ten minutes left. Assistant manager Paul Hegarty was also booked on a night when there were numerous yellow cards brandished by referee Derek Tomney.

Horgan’s charges paved the way for victory in the first half, boosted by the tonic of an own goal from Longford’s Michael McDonnell in the 14th minute when a Jordan Mustoe free took a deflection off him and past goalkeeper Lee Steacy.

Prior to that it had certainly been a lively start with Longford being bright initially although Harps had the better chances with a Tunde Owolabi shot being blocked and Dan Hawkins then hitting the bar.

Goal scoring opportunities continued to flow for Harps with Owolabi and Hawkins having further efforts.

But the 400 permitted home fans had something to enthuse about on 34 minutes when Aodh Devlin let fly with a cracking shot that drew the best out of Mark Anthony McGinley, who reacted well.

Harps doubled their advantage with an absolute cracker of a goal form Rainey as his 37th minute strike screeched beyond Steacy and into the top corner of the net.

Rainey hasn’t seen a lot of game time this season; on this evidence, we could be seeing some more.

Harps brought on Adan Foley for Hawkins at the start of the second half and in truth the midlanders rarely looked like getting back into the contest as Harps defended capably.

Indeed, Harps got a third to put the icing on the cake in the 83rd minute with substitute Boyd heading home a Barry McNamee corner.

A good win for Harps who face St. Patrick's Athletic at home next Friday.

Longford Town; Steacy; O’Driscoll, McNally, McDonnell, Kirk; Dervin, Manley, Grimes, Nugent; Dobbs, Williams. Subs: Warfield for Williams (63 mins), Davis for Grimes (74 mins), McCabe for Dobbs (88 mins).

Finn Harps: McGinley; Webster, McEleney, Sadiki, Mustoe, Rainey, Connolly, McNamee, Seymour; Owolabi, Hawkins. Subs: Foley for Hawkins (h-t), Dunleavy for Connolly (70 mins), Boyd for Owolabi (78 mins), Bradley Walsh for Rainey (91 mins).

Referee: D. Tomney (Dublin).