Donegal League: Goals galore in the Brian McCormick and Voodoo Venue Cups

There was no shortage of goals in the Brian McCormick and Voodoo Venue Cups over the weekend in the Donegal Football League.

Sunday 22nd August 2021

Brian McCormick Cup-Area Shields

Donegal Area

Cappry Rovers 4

St. Catherines 1

Cappry Rovers were comfortable winners when they welcomed St Catherine’s with Daniel Marley capping his senior debut with two late goals.

The home team took the lead through a Paddy McNulty header after great work from John Lynch. Dan Breslin got Killybegs back on level terms from the penalty spot.

Breslin was given a second yellow card following a foul on Dean O’Donnell in the box. Aaron Kelly found the back of the net from the penalty. Daniel Marley came off the bench to score twice late on.

Drumkeen United 5

Ballybofey United 2

A Youthful Drumkeen United came out on top against Ballybofey in a fixture that was reversed to Dreenan on Sunday afternoon.

Drumkeen took an early lead after some good build up play when Eoghan Kennedy fired home but Jude Patton headed home from a free-kick to equalise. Aidan Martin scored the goal of the game with an unstoppable effort from 40 yards. Drumkeen scored a third goal through Conor Laverty and added a fourth when the same player headed home from an Eoghan Kennedy corner.

Shane Laverty seemed to put the issue beyond doubt when he added a fifth goal. Drumkeen were then reduced to 10 men and shortly afterwards Caolan Marley got a goal back for Ballybofey.



Gweedore Area

Cranford United 0

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

Kilmacrennan left Cranford Park with a victory in hot conditions. Terence Shiels gave them the lead. It was twol not long after ith Liam McBride scoring. His left foot strike hit the top corner to seal the Kilmacrennan win with 10 minutes remaining.



Keadue Rovers 3

Gweedore Celtic 0

Keadue Rovers got their first win of the season at Central Park against Gweedore Celtic.

Keadue eventually made their pressure pay when Jay Doherty beat a few defenders, cut in on the left, and unleashed a cracking effort past the Ciaran Ferry on 43 minutes. Two minutes later, on the stroke of half time, Mark Forker’s low free-kick hit the net to extend Keadue’s lead.

At the start of the second half Keadue continued on top and had a chance to make it three but Chris Greene's penalty was well saved by Ferry.

In the last minute the home side rounded off a good days’ work when Maurice McGee met a corner with a header low to the net for a third goal.

Letterkenny Area

Bonagee United 6

Whitestrand United 0

Bonagee were comfortable winners against Whitestand.

The home side took the lead on 12 minutes when a through ball from midfield by Sergy Alcorn found Aaron Wasson.

Jason Ashmore made it two for the home side on 18 minutes when a great through ball from midfield by Jordan Gallagher sent him clear. Ashmore got his second to make it three when he fired home from six yards.

The fourth goal came when Daniel Stolarczyk put Coady Brogan clear and he shot home from inside the box. Duncan Patterson got number five on 58 minutes when Jordan Gallagher set him up to find the net. Jordan Gallagher's pass from the midfield found Peter Carr and he fired home to make it six.

Letterkenny Rovers 3

Fanad United 2

Letterkenny Rovers and Fanad United locked horns with Rovers winning 3-2 in a five goal thriller.

It was the visitors who got off to the perfect start after just two minutes when Keelin Mc Elwaine took advantage of a huge mix-up in the Rovers’ defence to gleefully roll the ball into an empty net.

Two goals in the space of 90 seconds saw Rovers take the lead. Daire Morrison levelled with a looping header on 59 minutes and Rovers were cheering again on the hour mark as Leon Doherty and James Kernan combined before Kernan’s effort across the box was tapped home by Nathan Plumb.

Fanad though had plenty of experience in their ranks and levelled at 2-2 on 63 minutes when Colm McGonigle executed a fine finish, giving Blake Forkan no chance. Rovers though then re-took the lead, making it 3-2 on 66 minutes. A well weighted cross from Conor Lynch then found Plumb and his header found the net past the outstretched Fanad netminder.



Rathmullan Celtic 2

Kerrykeel ’71 3

Rathmullan Celtic welcomed local rivals Kerrykeel ‘71 to a sun-soaked Seaside on Sunday, with the visitors taking the points.

A thunderbolt header from Paddy Herrity on the half hour from a Marty McAteer cross was the only goal of the first half.

The visitors extended their advantage on 65 minutes when McAteer out Patsy Friel through and the striker calmly netted. Eamon Sheridan's Hoops however dug deep and their efforts were rewarded on 76 minutes when Kevin O' Donnell crossed into Hoops winger Gerard McAteer, who finished from inside the area. The Hoops pressure saw them level proceedings on 78 minutes when a Dara Patton corner was headed home by centre half Kieran Gorman. It was the visitors who edged it on 85 minutes when sharpshooter Friel was on hand to score.

Lifford Area

Castlefin Celtic 3

Raphoe Town 1

Castlefin got their Brian McCormick Cup campaign off to a winning start with a hard fought victory over Raphoe.

In the 25th minute the hosts went in front when Barry Tourish capitalised on a defensive mix-up and doubled their lead when Ronan Tourish broke down the right and played through Ciaran Friel who slotted home in the 37th minute. The home side kept the pressure on and increased their lead through an Emmett White penalty after Ronan Tourish was fouled just before the break. The visitors then pulled a goal back in the closing stages when Paddy Gallagher headed home a cross from the left.

Convoy Arsenal 1

Kildrum Tigers 5

Kildrum Tigers ran out winners at Convoy Arsenal’s Orchard Park.

On 25 minutes Convoy found themselves down to ten men when Darren Harvey was judged to have handled the ball on the goal-line, Kevin Mc Hugh smashed the penalty home. The lead only lasted a few minutes as Darren Mc Elwaine found himself unmarked at the back post to level.

A heavy rain-shower at half-time made the surface slicker and Kildrum made the extra man count in the second-half, putting pressure on Convoy with Damian Crossan scoring and McHugh getting his second of the match. Matty Crossan made it four for the away side and Damian Crossan got his second of the match near the end.

Deele Harps 2

Lagan Harps 1

In this battle of the Harps, reversed to Lagan , it was Deele who came out on top.

Lagan took the lead on 55 minutes when a lack of communication between two Deele players left Ryan Tyrrell through on goal and he finished calmly past David Arthur. Deele emptied the bench to find a way back into the game and it was a case of a Late-Late show. Centre-back Sean McGowan went on a mazy run on 85 minutes and went all the way into the opposition box and slotted home under the keeper for a spectacular goal from the defender.

Then, not to be outdone, Aidy Gallagher picked the ball up on the right wing, cut inside, and fired home to the top corner from outside the box to win the game on 88 minutes.



Saturday 21st August 2021

Voodoo Venue Cup-Area 1

Glencar Celtic 3

Cranford United Reserves 0

Glencar Celtic ran out comfortable winners in Rathmullan with a 3-0 victory over a young Cranford side. Goals from Odhran Barron, Kevin Rafferty and Pajo Rafferty were enough to secure all three points for Glencar. A well contested game by both teams with experience prevailing over youth in the end.

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 5

Swilly Rovers Reserves 2

Kilmacrennan ran out convincing winners against Swilly on Saturday at the Letterkenny Community Centre, where the ever-green Philip Buchannan scored a hat-trick.

He opened the scoring before Niall Regan put Kilmacrennan two up when he finished well following a through ball from young Mark Gallagher in the 19th minute.

Credit to Swilly who replied in the 27th minute when Cathal Diver was quickest to react following a corner-kick. Just before half-time Regan got his second..

Buchannan got his second goal 10 minutes into the second-half with another piledriver. Swilly got their second in the 69th minute when Cameron Gormley produced a great finish. The final goal was from man of the match Philip Buchannan when he blasted home in the 82nd minute.

Milford United Reserves 3

Ramelton Mariners 3

Milford welcomed local neighbours Ramelton Mariners to Moyle View Park for what was a very entertaining season opener, which ended all square.

Milford were the stronger in the first half and went in at the break two up thanks to goals from Ryan Toye and debutant Ciaran McGettigan. The Mariners upped their game in the second-half and found themselves 3-2 up against a very tired Milford team. A double from Barry Mooney and what the Mariners thought was a winner from Corey Mc Cahill saw them hit the front. Jamie Whelan however rose highest in the box and found the top corner with only minutes remaining to make it 3-3.

Area 3

Glenea United Reserves 0

Arranmore United 5

Glenea United Reserves got their season underway with a heavy home defeat to Arranmore United.

The islanders took the lead on 20 minutes when a through ball released Aidan Proctor and his effort from the edge of the box flew into the corner of the net.

Arranmore increased their lead when a cross from the left was stabbed home from close range by Paul Earley. Arranmore got their third goal on 75 minutes when a break down the right found Gavin McGlanaghey and his cross was converted by Paul Earley. Gavin McGlanaghey added to further two late goals from breakaways.

Keadue Rovers Reserves 3

Dunlewey Celtic 2

Keadue Rovers came from two down to defeat near rivals Dunlewey at Keadue on Saturday in the first Donegal League game to be played on the club’s new pitch.

On six minutes Dunlewey’s Sean McCafferty hit a bullet of a shot to the top corner of the home net. After a mix-up Conor Mc Mahon nipped in and tucked away an effort from a tight angle just before the half-time whistle to double Dunlewey’s advantage.

On the hour, a Eugene Byrne cross was fumbled and Damien Hanlon, on the line, poked the ball home. Keadue drew level as a clearance from the Dunlewey defence was met perfectly on the volley by Shaun Burns. In the 80th minute, Keadue went ahead when Brendan Mc Cafferty rifled home after a goalmouth scramble.

Strand Rovers 5

Gweedore Celtic Reserves 1

Strand Rovers enjoyed a comprehensive home win over Gweedore Celtic Reserves with Jordon Shavell scoring a hat-trick on his debut.

The hosts started brightly when Shane O’ Donnell scored the first goal of the new season in Maghery. Stand scored a second when Shavell completed a good team goal. Gweedore started better in the second half when they scored to narrow the difference.

Strand scored another goal through Shavell to make it 3-1. Strand extended their lead further when they converted from the spot after a foul in the Gweedore penalty area. The last goal of the match saw Matthew O’ Donnell’s free-kick find Shavell who headed home to complete his hat-trick on his Strand debut.

Area 4

Ballybofey United Reserves 1

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 2

Kildrum Tigers Reserves returned to St. Johnston with all three points from this season’s opener against Ballybofey United Reserves at Dreenan on Saturday afternoon.

Kildrum took the lead through Michael Devine midway through the first half. Ten minutes later Colin Kearns equalised for Ballybofey. Devine got his and Kildrum’s second just before the interval.

Cappry Rovers Reserves 2

Oldtown Celtic 3

All the goals came in the second half as Oldtown Celtic won at Cappry Rovers Reserves.

Oldtown took the lead early in the second-half with a fine finish from Tommy Mc Laughlin. Joe Mc Carron made it 2-0 a few minutes later when he scored with a free-kick from 20 yards.

Cappry didn’t give up and got back into the game when Luke Mc Glynn found the top corner with a free-kick. Luke Nelis made it 3-1 and looked to have made the last 15 minutes comfortable for Oldtown. Cappry kept pushing and got one back through Daniel Marley who capitalised on a mistake in the Oldtown defence.

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 2

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 5

Castlefin and Drumoghill began their Voodoo Venue Cup campaigns on Saturday and they served up a seven goal thriller, with the away side taking the win thanks to Shay McDaid’s treble.

Castlefin took the lead in the 10th minute when Reece Gallagher headed home a Jordan Mc Kinney free. Drumoghill responded and equalised when Gareth Temple squared to Shay Mc Daid who tapped into the net in the 30th minute.

Drumoghill began the second half the brighter and were rewarded when Mc Daid pounced after a goalmouth scramble. The hosts responded in the 70th minute when Quintin Quinn slotted home a rebound after a Gallagher shot was saved. Gareth Temple then broke through the home defence to give the visitors the lead five minutes later. McDaid completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute.

McDaid and Temple linked up again with the latter firing home in the dying minutes to seal an away win.