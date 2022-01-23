Tyler Toland helps Celtic to another facile win

Tyler Toland
Tyler Toland and the Celtic women enjoyed another big win on Sunday afternoon.
Hot on the heels of Wednesday’s 12-0 win over Edinburgh City in the Scottish Women’s Cup, Celtic defeated Partick Thistle 7-0 in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.
Toland played 65 minutes of the game and the St Johnston woman was withdrawn as part of a triple substitution with the Hoops 6-0 in front.
Maria Olafsdottir Gros and Chloe Craig scored a brace apiece with Olivia Chance netting the opener as Celtic led 5-0 at half-time at Petershill Park.
Charlie Wellings and Izzy Atkinson bagged the second half goals to complete the rout.
On Wednesday, Toland - who signed for Celtic in the summer from Manchester City - provided the assists for four of the goals in a 12-0 hammering of Edinburgh City.
Wellings scored five, with Kelly Clarke (2), Jodie Batle (2), Caitlin Hayes, Sarah Harkes and Olafsdottir Gros also netting as Celtic advance to a tantalising derby with Rangers in the fourth round.
