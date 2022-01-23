Search

24 Jan 2022

Tyler Toland helps Celtic to another facile win

Celtic overcame Partick Thistle 7-0 in the SWPL.

Tyler Toland Celtic

Tyler Toland

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

23 Jan 2022 10:31 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Tyler Toland and the Celtic women enjoyed another big win on Sunday afternoon.

Hot on the heels of Wednesday’s 12-0 win over Edinburgh City in the Scottish Women’s Cup, Celtic defeated Partick Thistle 7-0 in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Toland played 65 minutes of the game and the St Johnston woman was withdrawn as part of a triple substitution with the Hoops 6-0 in front.

Maria Olafsdottir Gros and Chloe Craig scored a brace apiece with Olivia Chance netting the opener as Celtic led 5-0 at half-time at Petershill Park.

Finn Harps complete the signing of Dutch-born, former Turkish U21 defender

The towering centre-half, also capable of playing centre midfield, becomes the latest addition to Ollie Horgan’s squad for the 2022 campaign

Charlie Wellings and Izzy Atkinson bagged the second half goals to complete the rout.

On Wednesday, Toland - who signed for Celtic in the summer from Manchester City - provided the assists for four of the goals in a 12-0 hammering of Edinburgh City.

Wellings scored five, with Kelly Clarke (2), Jodie Batle (2), Caitlin Hayes, Sarah Harkes and Olafsdottir Gros also netting as Celtic advance to a tantalising derby with Rangers in the fourth round.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media