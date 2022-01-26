Kildrum Tigers ease into Knockalla quarter-finals with big win over Kilmac'

Daniel Clarke was back on the scoresheet for Kildrum Tigers tonight.
Kildrum Tigers moved into the quarter-finals of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup after a clinical dispatch of Kilmacrennan Celtic at The Diamond Park.
Kilmacrennan Celtic 0
Kildrum Tigers 5
Shane McGinty’s men book a berth in the last eight thanks to a comfortable victory in a rearranged Cup tie.
Centre-back James McNulty opened the scoring for the Station Road men and Brian Breslin doubled the advantage.
Daniel Clarke, who has been in good goalscoring form this season. helped to put the game beyond Kilmac’.
Veteran Kevin McHugh and youngster Jack O’Donnell added further goals.
The sides are back in Premier Division action on Sunday with Kilmacrennan away to Bonagee and Kildrum at Convoy Arsenal.
Kildrum move into a quarter-final meeting with Letterkenny Rovers.
