Search

02 Apr 2022

Two goal Lyons the hero for the Hoops as Finn Harps lose out

Mark Anthony McGinley sent off late on as it all goes wrong in the end

Two goal Lyons the hero for the Hoops as Finn Harps lose out

Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers puts his side ahead in Ballybofey. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

01 Apr 2022 10:59 PM

Finn Harps are still searching for a first home win of the season after losing out 3-0 against champions Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park.

Harps were very much in the game until just before half-time when Andy Lyons headed the visitors ahead.

He added a second after the break while Graham Burke scored a late penalty to put a gloss on the scoreline as  Rovers moved up to second spot in the table behind Derry City.

Ronan Boyce goal spurs Derry to comeback win over Bohemians

Derry City sit top of the Premier Division after a dramatic away win

Rovers, who came from behind to take a point in a 2-2 draw with Sligo Rovers last time out, came to the north-west knowing they could ill-afford a slip up against a side expected to be in the relegation quagmire come the end of the campaign.

Harps have certainly troubled Rovers in recent times at the Ballybofey venue, and they made it hard for the visitors again.

In the sides’ most recent meeting last September, the Donegal outfit secured a 2-1 victory thanks to an 85th minute winner from Belgian striker Tunde Owolabi.

And back in 2020, Rovers were 2-0 down in an FAI Cup quarter-final match, but bounced back to win 3-2 in a thriller that saw three penalties in five minutes.

And Ollie Horgan’s men once against upped their game for the visit of the champions, at least in the first half.

The Hoops conjured up the first opening with a stinging long range drive that spun off Mark Anthony McGinley but there was nobody in close proximity to the Harps custodian to capitalise.

With Ronan Finn, Richie Towell and Jack Byrne all back in action for the visitors, they held the ascendancy early on.

Bur Rovers had a  massive scare in the 11th minute. Byrne lost possession midway inside his own half and Elie N'Zeyi let fly with a thundering drive that smacked off the post and then came off a stunned Alan Mannus before being cleared.

The move really lifted the home support on a damp night and injected some zest into Harps’ play and they won a corner shortly afterwards, following some trickery from Barry McNamee.

The latter’s planned, low ball in from the corner was inch-perfect into the path of Filip Mihaljevic who was in space. While his shot was well struck, there was no way through the bunch of players and again the danger was averted.

As the game ebbed and flowed Rovers then carved out a decent opening on 22 minutes with Lyons finding Burke inside the area and his shot tested McGinley’s reflexes.

At times it was a bit helter-skelter, with the slippery surface not helping matters, but the tempo rarely dropped in what was always an interesting first half.

Donegal off and running in Ulster U-20 championship with win over Armagh

Gary Duffy's side can now look forward to the provincial semi-final against the winners of Down and Tyrone

Rovers then had another chance with the industrious Rory Gaffney doing well to create an opening on the right side of the box but his shot failed to match the initial skill while at the other end Eric McWoods was full of running for the home side and had to be closely marshalled on a couple of occasions.

But Rovers snatched the lead in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the half with Lyons (pictured) rising above the home defence to nod home a near post header from a corner.

 

Second half 

There was some early drama after the resumption when  Conor Tourish ended up on the deck inside the Rovers’ box but Harps’ plea for a penalty were promptly dismissed.

Alan Mannus was largely untroubled although he had to see one Ethan Boyle header clipping the crossbar.

Harps, who  chalked up a first win of the campaign as they comprehensively overcame Damien Duff’s Shelbourne 3-0 in Dublin before the international break, never stopped battling.

McWoods went close with a shot just across the face of goal on 65 minutes.

Graham Burke then forced McGinley into making a fine save from a free to prevent Rovers from doubling their tally.

But Rovers wrapped it up on 78  minutes with Lyons showed some deft ouches before firing past McGinley into the top corner.

Lyons is on a real roll at the moment, having been called into the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad, and watching them beat Sweden from the sidelines last week.

For Harps, the second half frustration worsened late on.

McGinley was sent off for hauling down Gaffney in the 84th minute and with all their substitutes having been used Bastien Hery took over the goalkeeping duties.

Burke calmly slotted the resulting penalty home to put a gloss on the scoreline.

Finn Harps: McGinley, Carillo (Timlin, 77 mins), Tourist, Webster, Boyle; Rainey (Mahdy, 34 mins), N’Zeyi, Alkan (Slevin, 45 mins), McNamee (Rudden, 79 mins), McWoods (McWoods, 79 mins), Mihaljevic.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare. Lopes, Grace (Gannon, 67 mins); Finn, O’Neill (Watts, 86 mins), Towell (Greene, 67 mins), Lyons; Burke (Kavanagh, 86 mins), Gaffney (Emakhu, 86 mins), Byrne.

Referee: R. Harvey (Dublin).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media