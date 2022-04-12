Search

12 Apr 2022

Letterkenny Rovers will be ready for last day title push - McConnell

Letterkenny Rovers were denied the Donegal League Division 2 title on Sunday in Letterbarrow but still have their fate in their own hands

The Letterkenny Rovers side who took on Letterbarrow Celtic and, inset, Stephen McConnell

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

12 Apr 2022 4:13 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Rovers' chance of sealing the Donegal League Division 2 title was halted on Sunday when they went down to their nearest rivals, Letterbarrow Celtic at Tymeen.

The setback means that celebrations for Rovers have to be put off for a couple of weeks. They meet Glenree at home on Sunday week in the final game and a win will ensure that they take the title.

Watch: Letterbarrow manager Denis O'Gorman's delight at promotion

A 1-0 win over Letterkenny Rovers means Letterbarrow will also be playing Division 1 football next season


"Yeah, there are on standby now. There was nothing between the teams, just one lucky ball. There was nothing in the first half, then in the second one ball over the top and they made it count," said Rovers manager Stephen McConnell after the game. “We hit the crossbar about two minutes before it and it was just one of them things.”

Both defences were on top for much of the game but there were a couple of moments in the opening half with a big penalty claim for Rovers and Eoin McHugh with a good chance for Letterbarrow being one-on-one with Letterkenny 'keeper Blake Forkan.

"There are not many better keepers than Blake on his day and he brought off a great save," McConnell added. "The penalty, you saw it yourself, you made a comment to me on it. There were three minutes gone in the game. It was a stone wall and it changes the game. But look, it's done now. We have to regroup and get ready for Glenree in two weeks."

It was still close in the second half until Letterbarrow winger, Christy Winkers McLaughlin got on to a ball over the top and he showed composure to find the corner of the net.

Letterbarrow Celtic get the win and promotion as Letterkenny Rovers lose out in Tymeen

The Letterkenny boys are still in pole position to win Division 2 in a couple of weeks' time


"That's all it takes. There were a lot of corners in the game and a lot of wind and balls over the top, the wind carried them out of play. It was the same for both sides.

"There wasn't much between the sides," said McConnell, who agreed that Darragh Morrison did have one great chance near the end. Darragh had a chance and their 'keeper pulled off a good save, and it also connected with one earlier about six yards out and it just hit the bar and went over. And as I said, two minutes later they had it in our net and it was one of them things in football. It is all down to the game in two weeks' time and we'll be ready."

