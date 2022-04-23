Search

Brace takes Ronan Curtis to Portsmouth goal milestone

The St Johnston man netted twice in League One win over Gillingham

Ronan Curtis celebrates his first goal against Gillingham.

Ronan Curtis scored his 50th Portsmouth goal as a brace from the St Johnston man saw him reach the milestone.

The 26-year-old, who signed for Pompey in the summer of 2018 from Derry City, scored twice in a 3-1 League One win over Gillingham.

Curtis netted in the fourth minute when converting from Marcus Harness’s cross.

The Republic of Ireland international doubled the lead when he fired home just before half-time and Clark Robinson’s header copper-fastened the win.

“It’s a great honour for me and I’m over the moon to reach that total for the club,” Curtis said.

“That’s three in three for me now and we want to end the season on a high by winning these last games.

“It shows you the level of the teams in this league that such a high points total is needed for the play-offs, but we also have to accept we haven’t been good enough overall.

“All we can do is try to get a couple more victories and then come back next season and try to change that.”

