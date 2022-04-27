Scoil Mhuire take first year FAI Schools Ulster title

Three second half goals saw Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana defeat Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny, in Wednesday’s FAI Schools First Year Girls Ulster Cup final.

Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana 4

Loreto SS, Letterkenny 0

After Abaigh McCarron netted the opening goal in the first period, the Buncrana students added a trio of second-half goals by Sienna Bradley, Eimear Doherty and Aoife Sweeney.

In sunny conditions at The Lakeside, things began in a cagey manner with Sophie Doherty and Tara Gildea guarding the Loreto net well.

Courtney Graham, the Loreto goalkeeper, made a goods save to deny McCarron in the ninth minute.

Loreto struggled to create goalscoring chances and McCarron opened the scoring six minutes before half-time.

Despite strong appeals for an offside from Loretro, Scoil Mhuire attacker McCarron flew through and tucked home the game’s first goal.

Loreto forward Chloe Deeney began to get more involved, but McCarron’s strike was the sole difference at half-time.

The second half began at a frantic pace with Loreto’s Sophie McLaughlin and Sarah McCarron trying to find the gaps to attack.

However, Bradley fired home from a corner to make it 2-0.

Scoil Mhuire pulled the shutters down to keep Loreto at bay and Doherty broke through to make it 3-0 six minutes from the end.

In the dying moments, Sweeney added a fourth to seal the deal for the Inishowen school and leave Loreto cursing an afternoon that ran away from them.



Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana: Gemma Martin, Lauren Deehan, Katelyn Lynch, Millie Anthony, Eimear Doherty, Cliona O’Donnell, Aoife Doherty, Abaigh McCarron, Ella Bradley, Sienna Bradley, Mia McAteer, Jeanine McLaughlin, Aoife Sweeney, Ciara Gillespie, Rhianna Doherty.

Loreto Secondary School, Letterkeny: Courtney Graham, Alana Ward, Niamh McLaughlin, Sophie Doherty, Tara Gildea, Niamh Lenihan, Aileen Sweeney, Emer Cassidy, Katie Ryan, Chloe Deeney, Sophie McLaughlin, Mya McMonagle, Sarah Breslin, Cara Shiels, Sara McCarron, Aoibhinn Sheridan, Molly Robinson.

Referee: Liam Porter.