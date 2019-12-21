Contact

Donegal woman killed in Australian accident named

Mary Ellen Molloy died when a falling tree struck a car she was travelling in

Mary Ellen Molloy was working as a nurse in Melbourne

Reporter:

Matt Britton

The young Donegal woman killed when the taxi she was travelling in was hit by a falling tree in Australia has been named.

Mary Ellen Molloy,26, from Ardara, who was killed at around 4pm Irish time on Friday in Melbourne where she was working as a nurse.

She was a staff nurse at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a past pupil of St Columba’s Comprehensive school in Glenties.

Mary Ellen was travelling in a taxi when a falling tree hit the vehicle fatally wounding her. She was accompanied by another Donegal colleague who suffered head and back injuries.

She is survived by her parents Terence and Angela Molloy of the Blue Haven in Kilcar and a sister to John Ross and Karl Joseph.

She is a niece of 1992 All Ireland winning captain and county councillor Anthony Molloy. 

Ms Molloy was a regular visitor back home to Ardara maintaining her wide circle of friends and was very proud of her parents’ business which she actively promoted on social media.

She has been described as a "vivacious and lively" young woman who was living out her dream in Australia.

The family are struggling to come to terms with the severe shock and freak nature of the accident that has caused the loss of life of their only daughter, a family friend said.

In a statement, The Royal Melbourne Hospital said: “We send our deepest sympathies to the nurse’s family and friends, who are grieving over this heartbreaking loss."

The driver, a 38-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, a 25-year-old woman, were not injured.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

