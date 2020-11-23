Supporting businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

Contact
The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five:
Holmes Service Station, Donegal town
https://www.facebook.com/holmesservicestation
See our facebook page for offers
Sheerin's Londis, Mountcharles
https://www.facebook.com/Sheerins-Londis-Ltd-284053425052953
Call in or find us on facebook
Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce
https://www.facebook.com/letterkennychamber/photos/a.670437942994414/3579985112039668/
Buy Gift Vouchers Online. Check out or facebook for more information
Ferguson Jewellers, Ballyshannon
https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=gerard%20ferguson%20jeweller%20and%20watch%20maker
Check out our facebook page for offers for Christmas
County Seat, Letterkenny
https://www.facebook.com/CountySeatClothing
Our vouchers never expire and can be delivered at this time. Give us a call or get in touch via our social media
