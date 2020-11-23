Supporting businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five:

Holmes Service Station, Donegal town

https://www.facebook.com/holmesservicestation

See our facebook page for offers

Sheerin's Londis, Mountcharles

https://www.facebook.com/Sheerins-Londis-Ltd-284053425052953

Call in or find us on facebook

Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce

https://www.facebook.com/letterkennychamber/photos/a.670437942994414/3579985112039668/

Buy Gift Vouchers Online. Check out or facebook for more information

Ferguson Jewellers, Ballyshannon

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=gerard%20ferguson%20jeweller%20and%20watch%20maker

Check out our facebook page for offers for Christmas

County Seat, Letterkenny

https://www.facebook.com/CountySeatClothing

Our vouchers never expire and can be delivered at this time. Give us a call or get in touch via our social media