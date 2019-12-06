Contact

It's time to get your ducks in a row for popular annual Donegal race

St Stephen's Day event on Clonmany's Binion River always a colourful affair

POPULAR: The annual Urris duck race is held every St Stephen's Day.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Entries are now open for the annual Urris GAA club duck race.

Held on St Stephen’s Day at Binion River, this popular event is now in its tenth year. 

The race, a fundraiser for the Clonmany-based club, will take place on St. Stephen’s Day at 1pm. The ducks will be launched off the walk over the bridge at Binion River and the race will run towards the mouth of the sea. All in the parish and beyond are encouraged to come down on the day and cheer their duck on. 

People can dress up their duck, paint their duck, colour their duck - they can even train it! First duck back will receive €150, second duck back €100 and third placed duck €50. There will also be a €50 prize for the last duck home! Spot prizes will be awarded on the day for the best dressed duck and for guessing the time of the race.

Senior club players and club members have got involved and are busy selling the ducks. There are still plenty left so contact Alan (0879029672) Michael (0879975610) or Adrian (0879810304) to enter.

The weighted ducks are on sale for €5 each and at the end of the race you can collect your duck and take it home – hopefully it’s the winning one.

Club members will be selling the ducks on Saturday 14th December outside Centra in Clonmany from 8am to 5pm.

