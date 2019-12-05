Donegal side likely to host champions St Michael's in FAI Junior Cup sixth round

Donegal club Greencastle FC will likely be hosting FAI Junior Cup champions St Michael's in the last 32 of the prestigious competition.

In the sixth round draw, which was held on Thursday evening, the reigning Inishowen premier league champions were drawn at home against the winners of the fifth round clash between Birr Town FC and Tipperary heavyweights St Michaels, which has yet to be played.

Donegal League premier division side Kildrum Tigers have been drawn away to either Oliver Bond Celtic, of the Leinster Senior League, or Castlereagh FC.

The third and final remaining Donegal side in the competition, Buncrana Hearts, have been drawn at home to Killarney Celtic - but that is dependent on them winning their fifth round match, which they have yet to play, against the winner of the All-Dublin fourth round clash between VEC and Rosemount Mulvey - which has also yet to be played.

The sixth round matches are set to be played on the weekend of January 12.