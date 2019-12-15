Inishowen premier division preview: Aileach seek Christmas top spot

Jackie Crossan Premier Division (All matches 2pm)



Buncrana Hearts v Aileach FC

Having suffered defeat to Glengad a fortnight ago, Aileach returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Moville Celtic last Sunday and are current league leaders.

Manager Emmett McLaughlin will be hoping his side can claim three points at Castle Park and remain on top over the Christmas break.

Buncrana Hearts have been without influential midfielder Kieran McDaid (knee injury) for five matches now, but despite this they have been on a prolonged winning streak and the front three of Mikey Friel, Gerard McLaughlin and Gerard Boyle have been scoring for fun. It may end honours even.



Carn FC v Greencastle FC

Both sides are in good form of late and the home side in particular have been really boosted by their run to the last 32 of the FAI Junior cup. They once again slipped up in league, however, suffering a surprise 3-1 defeat to Culdaff last Sunday.

Carn players Cade Cooke, Darragh Deery and Brandon Browne are all beginning to find their feet in this division of late and they will give the home defence trouble.

Moville Celtic v Cockhill Celtic Yths

In the second league game of the season Moville edged out a narrow 1-0 win over Cockhill and they will look to complete a league double. But the visitors have a number of games in hand and they would be happy to avoid defeat in this clash.

Moville look to Seamus Houghton, Puaric Skelly and Josh McConalogue in defence, while the visitors will be marshalled by David Laird and Odhran O’Brien-Daly at the back. This can go either way.

Illies Celtic v Glengad United

Illies boss Paul Doherty will be happy with their performances to date in the league as his young side sit in third place. The form of Brendan Doherty, Michael Coyle and Gavin Doherty has seen them create plenty but they need to put away more of their chances.

Glengad are right back in league contention after their excellent win in Aileach a fortnight ago and Fionn McClure, Conor Barrow and Terence Doherty will test any defence. Glengad will be favourites here.