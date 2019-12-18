Glengad are Inishowen top dogs as league enters Christmas break

Glengad United top the Inishowen premier division table heading into the Christmas break - and boss Shane Byrne says that fact is a testament to the resilience of his players.

Sunday's 4-0 victory over Illies Celtic - their last match until the league resumes in the new year - saw the Glengad men edge one point ahead of title rivals Aileach.

Despite being hit with a raft of injuries in the early stages of the season, Byrne's players have gone all eight of their league games unbeaten - and conceded just four goals in the process.

He told Donegal Live: "I'm delighted with where we're sitting at the minute given the injuries we've had. Crua (John Gerard McLaughlin), Dillon Ruddy and Stevie (Fildara) were all out, then Michael (Byrne) and James McKinney were sidelined.

"We've been riddled with injuries, yet the players have weathered the storm.

“We've just come through a tough run of away matches with all nine points, and being on top of the table is a nice place to be at Christmas."

Byrne admitted the defence were not the sharpest against Illies, but he says his decision to rest son Matthew at centre half was done with an eye on the task that lies ahead.

"Matthew's back wasn't 100 percent," he said, "but I was happy enough to rest him and a few others that are nearly back to fitness because I want to give us the best possible chance when the league starts up again in the new year.

"If we can stay relatively injury free in the second half of the season, we should be there or thereabouts.

"The squad we have is strong, and though I wouldn't rule out making a new signing if I saw someone decent up for grabs, I don't think there's anybody out there at the minute in that regards."