DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: News from GAA Clubs around Donegal

REALT NA MARA BUNDORAN

Bunotto Results 19/12

There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 3 5 9 10..The 3 x €50 winners were John Alexander Letterkenny Margaret McGloin Glenade.Cormac McGurran Bundoran Next week's jackpot will be €4400.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Underage

Training will resume for our U6s on Wed 15th January with the U8s starting back on Thursday 16th.Huge thankyou to everyone who supported and sold tickets for our Christmas Hamper Draw.

Clubforce

The club playing season for 2019 has now concluded.But the planning for 2020 has already begun.With this in mind our club has partnered with Clubforce the leading provider of a system for helping clubs manage member data in an efficient, secure manner.Our Club volunteers will now be able to manage all club fundraising, communications and member registrations online through the easy-to-use Clubforce App .

Therefore this year we are moving to online registrations, starting with our Juveniles. Going online will greatly help the club, by allowing us to manage members data, be GDPR compliant, reduce admin burden, make registrations more seamless and improve communication.

We would encourage all club members to please go to the links on our Social media pages to download the Clubforce app.

New Coaches/Helpers

The club is currently looking for people to consider helping out with our many underage boys or girls teams in 2020.There are roles for everyone so if you can help out in any capacity it would be greatly appreciated.

Club Gear

A wide variety of Realt na Mara club gear is now available to purchase online from O Neills Sports. Why not check it out now at the link from our FB page https://goo.gl/nWCSda

KILLYBEGS

Merry Christmas

On behalf of the Chairperson John Boyle & everyone at CLG Na Cealla Beaga we would like to wish you all a happy & peaceful Christmas and thank you for all your support in 2019.

St Stephen's Day Game: CLG Na Cealla Beaga will host a charity game on St Stephens day @ 1:00pm in Fintra. €5 entry fee with all proceeds to be shared between Donegal Alzheimer's Society and CLG Na Beaga Senior team.

For further information contact Evan 0872779468.

"Night on the Red Carpet" - CLG Na Cealla Beaga host our 3rd annual ‘Night on the Red Carpet’ event.

This event will be held in the Bayview Hotel on New Years Eve. Doors open 7:00pm sharp for Champagne reception, casino tables & novelty games. Followed by a three course meal. Oscar winners on the night!

Complementary bottles of wine on each table. Kindly sponsored by Seamus Gallagher.

CLG Na Cealla Beaga Membership 2020:

Membership for 2020 is now being taken online. To complete your membership please follow the link below:

https://member.clubforce.com//memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=467&intMF_ID=5833#Anchor

GAA Season Ticket 2020:

For our club members who also attend the County matches why not purchase the GAA Season Ticket 2020?

Each season ticket includes:

1 Adult Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga

Access to ALL Donegal's Allianz League matches including semi final and final.

Donegal's first championship match in Ulster.

Discounted tickets to the rest of Donegal's championship mathces.

Access to an All Ireland Final Ticket (should Donegal make the final)

ALL CLUB League and Championship matches within Donegal.

It is fantastic value for money for all GAA enthusiasts!

https://www.gaa.ie/tickets/gaa-season-ticket/

National Club Draw Tickets:

You can now purchase our NCD Tickets online following the link below. Each ticket enters you into 3 draws - nationally, within the county and within the club.

https://member.clubforce.com/tickets_m.asp?LL_ID=467&intTE_ID=1213#topp

As always thank you all for your continued support of CLG Na Cealla Beaga.

Kilotto numbers 15,18,20,26. No winner. Next week Jackpot @ €2,250 1 match 3 winning €300.00 Frankie Murrin.

Bingo: Monday 30th December @9:00pm. Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot @ €6200 on 45 numbers.

All welcome and bring a friend!!!

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh Academy

In a new initiative for 2020, all Aodh Ruadh underage boys will be a part of the newly established Aodh Ruadh Academy. Each boy will receive a specially designed jersey and an O'Neill's football at a discounted rate. The idea behind this scheme is that every boy brings their own ball to training, and every boy wears their academy jersey to training and games. For boys born from 2008 on the package is priced €35. For boys born between 2007 and 2002 they are priced €40. Vouchers for this package can be purchased from Packie McGrath on 087-9794696, or through any of the team WhatsApp groups and would make a great Christmas gift. We will be launching the academy, along with a membership drive in January. Jerseys and balls can be collected on launch night. We request the package be purchased by all underage players / parents who will be playing in 2020.

Hurling

Thanks to all who supported the Juvenile Hurlers annual quiz last Thursday. As usual it was a great night of craic. Thanks to Belleek Pottery who once again sponsored the winners' prizes, thanks to all our other sponsors on the night, Star Bingo, Seán Ógs, Terry Hughes, Goodies, MCM Spirits, McGinley's, Eclipse Cinema, Sean Rooney Butchers, Donegal Bay Hotel, Abbey Garage, Pillbox, Slevin's, Kevin Byrne Coaches, Chris Kelly, McCaffrey's, Donegal Town. The support of all our sponsors is much appreciated, hope everyone has a happy and peaceful Christmas!

Last One Standing cards are now in circulation. Test your prediction skills to be in with a chance of winning €300.

Ladies

There will be a meeting for our senior ladies team on Friday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm to discuss plans for the coming season. Any new players welcome. Haven't played in a few years? Don't be shy, come along, we'd love to see you. Anyone unavailable for meeting, but interested in playing is asked to let Paul Gillespie know on 086-0430045.

Relive the OsKaRs magic!

Aodh Ruadh OsKaRs DVDs are on sale once more. Remember a great night of craic and savour those spectacular acting talents once again in the comfort of your own home! DVDs are only €10 each. You can message or text Lisa McTernan (086-2338636) or Sabrina Brosnan (086-8241297) to book your copy!

Festive stocking fillers

Chris Kelly has some nice Aodh Ruadh gear available for purchase. He has Aodh Ruadh bobble hats available for €14 each. He also has Aodh Ruadh mugs available for €10 each. They would be nice present for members living abroad or coming home for Christmas and all profits goes back to the club. If you would like to order either item just message Chris on Facebook.

Millstone memories

The Millstone Reunion is back with the craic! More belter tunes! More far out fashion! Relive the memories in Dicey Reilly's on Saturday 28th December at 9pm. Tickets available now priced just €10.

National and Local Draw

Ticket sales for the National Club Draw are now in full swing. This is effectively three draws in one with fantastic prizes in all three draws for just €10 a ticket. See aodhruadh.org for full details of the prizes available. Proceeds from this draw are ring fenced to build a new playing surface on Father Tierney Park in 2020. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the opening of the ground. Our Park / Development Committee has already secured €100,000 in grant aid towards the project costs and the draw is a critical part of providing matching funding. Initially, we need as many people as possible taking one or two books of five tickets to sell. Any club member can provide tickets or contact anyone of the Draw Committee of Tom Daly, William Doogan, Conal Gallagher, Gerard Ferguson, Paul Gillespie, David McLoone, Sarah Daly, Philip McLoone and Michael Daly. For those not living locally who wish to support the Father Tierney Park project, tickets can be purchased on the Aodh Ruadh page on Klubfunder.com.

December Big Bingo

This Friday night is the December Big Bingo at the Abbey Centre. The €1,000 super jackpot has to be won, the snowball stands at €600, and all houses either €150 or €100, all as part of a massive €3,300 prize fund. A great night in store again, it's a great chance to get out and shake off the turkey over the next week! First game at 9pm.

Christmas bingo

The bumper Christmas bingo was a great success last Friday with heaps of spot prizes given out along with great cash prizes. The €500 jackpot was shared between Jean Murray and Jim McManus. The stand-up game was played for €200 and won by Finbar Torney. All houses were €100, with winners including Vincent Keown, Agnes McBride, Anne McGloin, Mary Kane, Celine McGrath, Patrice Cox, Caroline Bushell and Mark Granaghan. The snowball went unclaimed. The spot prizes this year were fantastic with lunch, fuel, beauty, meat, drinks, food, treats and clothing prizes on offer. Eunan McGrath won the pair of Rory Gallagher festival 2020 tickets, with Ellen Cullen winning the 14lb turkey! Thanks again to all our sponsors, please support them this Christmas.

Nollaig shona

Aodh Ruadh wishes all associated with the club and everyone in the wider Ballyshannon community a happy, peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Aodh Ruadh Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €9,500. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 4, 6, 8 and 13. In the lucky dip €20 went to James Monaghan, Patricia Kirley, Gerry Cullen, Chris Goan, and Jim McGee. Next draw is in The Lantern Bar with a jackpot of €9,600 on Sunday at 8.30pm. Tickets are available in the following outlets: Seán Óg's, O'Donnell's, Dicey Reilly's, The Limit, Pat's Bar, The Bridgend, Owen Roe's, Fin McCool's, The Lantern, McGinley's, Pearse O'Neill's, McCosker's Centra and Kernan's Spar and at the weekly bingo in the Abbey Centre. You have to be in it to win it! You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Ladies.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

Lotto Results 22/12/2019. Numbers: 9, 14, 15, 19, 23. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: McBrides, Tullyconnell. Next week’s Jackpot: €1050!

In lieu of an additional draw for bottles this Christmas, Gaeil Fhánada will be making a donation to St. Vincent de Paul.

Comhghairdeas Jimmy

Well done to Jimmy Coyle who received his cheque for €9,000 from club secretary Fiona Shiels during the course of last week. Jimmy scooped the prize when he matched all five numbers in the lotto draw on Sunday, December 15th.

Congratulations again Jimmy, and thanks once again to everyone who supports our lotto draw on a weekly basis. Míle buíochas libh uilig!

Match for Manus

The highlight of your festive entertainment will take place on Sunday, December 29th, is when the Gaeil Fhánada men’s panels will face off in a married men versus single men contest.

Both panels have plenty of strong operators within their ranks, while there will be a few guest appearances on show as well. The game will throw in at 2pm at Páirc Uí Shiadhail in Portsalon. Donations can be made on the day and refreshments will be served after the match. All proceeds to the Manus Kelly Memorial Trust.

National Draw

Thank you to everyone who has supported us with the National Draw tickets. If you would still like to purchase your ticket, please contact our Facebook page or contact any committee member.

Go raibh maith agaibh!

CLG Ghaeil Fhánada would like to take this opportunity to wish all our members and supporters a happy and peaceful Christmas.

As we draw towards the end of 2019, we remain indebted to everyone who works hard and contributes to the success of our club each year. Many thanks to our coaches, committee members, players, sponsors, groundsmen, supporters, ticket and lotto sellers, Le Chéile contributors, club photographers, the parents and guardians of our young players and to everyone who supports the club financially, buying our weekly lotto and in any other way.

Tá muid fíorbhuíoch asaibh uilig as bhur dtacaíocht i rith na bliana. Nollaig shona agus bliain úr faoi mhaise daoibh uilig.