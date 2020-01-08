Dates confirmed for next meeting of Community Games

The next meeting of the Community Games will take place in the Bonagee Hall, Letterkenny on Wednesday, January 15 at 8pm.

Dates will be set for a number of events for the May weekend finals in Limerick. It is hoped to set a date and venue for the cross-country and mixed distance relays, names from the different areas willing to help out would be greatly appreciated.

The age groups are cross-country U13 (O11) panel of 10 (five girls/five boys). Mixed distance relays U12 and U14, panels of six (seperate events for boys and girls).

The County teams will be selected from the areas. Secretaries must affiliate their areas to enable them to take part in any events this year.

Co-ordinators willing to organise some of the events for May would be greatly appreciated,events include Art and Modelmaking, Handwriting, Basketball, Rugby, Choir, Draughts and many more, the list is available on the Community Games Facebook.

For information on the Games contact the secs. Sinead Hagan or Bryan Faul.