Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

€1,000 up for grabs - entries being taken for popular Donegal darts competition

€1,000 up for grabs - entries being taken for popular Donegal darts competition

This is the 22nd staging of the event

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Entries are now being taken for the ever popular Con Sean Singles Darts Tournament which is on Saturday, January 18, in Carrick.

This is the 22nd year of the competition and it will be held in Evelyn’s and Sliabh Liag Bars.

There is a guaranteed prize fund of €1,000 and it costs €10 to enter. Open to all.

Entries are now being taken by calling into either bar and leaving your name, via the Facebook event page or calling/texting 086-9969256 before Friday, January 17.

Registration in Evelyn’s will be from 2.00 pm with the first game at 4.00 pm.

How they finished - last 21 finals
2019 John Menchia 6 Alan Byrne 3

2018 John Con McGinley 6-5 Michael Leech
2017 John Flood 6-1 John Gallagher 1
2016 John Flood 6-5 Andrew Gillespie
2015 John Flood 6-2 Noel O'Donnell
2014 John Flood 6-4 Gerard McGlynn
2013 Dermot McGuire 6-1 John Gallagher
2012 John Con McGinley 6-4 Andrew Gillespie 
2011 John Flood 6-4 John Murray
2010 John Flood 5-1 John D Gallagher
2009 Dermot McGuire 5-0 Declan Cunningham
2008 John McGinley 5-4 Declan Cunningham
2007 John Flood 4-2 Kenneth Kennedy
2006 Kenneth Kennedy 4-2 Tommy Feeney
2005 Charlie Grant 4-1 Declan Cunningham 
2004 Garry Bell 4-0 John Con McGinley
2003 Raymond Hegarty 4-3 John Con McGinley
2002 John Ward 4-2 Joe Byrne 
2001 Gerald Harvey 4-1 Alan McBrearty 
2000 Seamus Curran 4-3 Hugh Doherty 
1999 Kenneth Kennedy 4-1 Bernie Mullen

 


 
 
 
 
 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie