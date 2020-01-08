€1,000 up for grabs - entries being taken for popular Donegal darts competition

Entries are now being taken for the ever popular Con Sean Singles Darts Tournament which is on Saturday, January 18, in Carrick.

This is the 22nd year of the competition and it will be held in Evelyn’s and Sliabh Liag Bars.

There is a guaranteed prize fund of €1,000 and it costs €10 to enter. Open to all.

Entries are now being taken by calling into either bar and leaving your name, via the Facebook event page or calling/texting 086-9969256 before Friday, January 17.

Registration in Evelyn’s will be from 2.00 pm with the first game at 4.00 pm.

How they finished - last 21 finals

2019 John Menchia 6 Alan Byrne 3

2018 John Con McGinley 6-5 Michael Leech

2017 John Flood 6-1 John Gallagher 1

2016 John Flood 6-5 Andrew Gillespie

2015 John Flood 6-2 Noel O'Donnell

2014 John Flood 6-4 Gerard McGlynn

2013 Dermot McGuire 6-1 John Gallagher

2012 John Con McGinley 6-4 Andrew Gillespie

2011 John Flood 6-4 John Murray

2010 John Flood 5-1 John D Gallagher

2009 Dermot McGuire 5-0 Declan Cunningham

2008 John McGinley 5-4 Declan Cunningham

2007 John Flood 4-2 Kenneth Kennedy

2006 Kenneth Kennedy 4-2 Tommy Feeney

2005 Charlie Grant 4-1 Declan Cunningham

2004 Garry Bell 4-0 John Con McGinley

2003 Raymond Hegarty 4-3 John Con McGinley

2002 John Ward 4-2 Joe Byrne

2001 Gerald Harvey 4-1 Alan McBrearty

2000 Seamus Curran 4-3 Hugh Doherty

1999 Kenneth Kennedy 4-1 Bernie Mullen











