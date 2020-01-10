Some big games down for decision in Inishowen League this weekend

Jackie Crossan Premier Division (All ko's Sunday, 2pm)

Culdaff FC v Aileach FC

Second place Aileach look to inflict a second league defeat of the season on bottom of the table Culdaff after their five two win at Lakeside. They should be warned as the home side had a couple of decent performances before defeating Greencastle three one. But the visitors with Gavin, Dermot Doherty and Darren McMonagle may have too much firepower.

Illies Celtic v Carn FC

The first league game saw both play out a 1-1 draw in St Patricks Park and while Paul Doherty’s Illies have no worries about safety, Carn would be more comfortable with another couple of wins. There is an abundance of superb young players on both sides so it may boil down to the experience of Paddy Doherty and John Campbell for the home side or Ryan Kelly and Gerard Crossan for the visitors. Again this should be a close call.

Cockhill Youths v Glengad United

This is the first meeting of these two sides and most people will have the visitors as strong favourites. But top of the table Glengad will be missing Terence Doherty for an extended period after his appendix operation and another couple of players have injury worries. Cockhill, promoted from the first division last year, will be happy with the season to date and their young side will aim to stay in the game for as long as possible.

Strand Hotel First Division (All ko's Sunday 2pm, except where stated)

Quigley's Point Swifts v Aileach Reserves

The Point are four adrift of leaders Clonmany Shamrocks while the visitors are just three behind, and in the corresponding league game at Lakeside Aileach recorded a narrow two one win. They would be delighted with a similar result but QPS boss Sean McCabe equally will be hoping to avenge that one. Both average over two goals per game so it should be a competitive affair which could go either way.

Redcastle United v Rasheney FC

Lying five points adrift at the bottom of the table and with two more games played that the nearest team to them, Rasheney need a major turnaround in their remaining six games. The first encounter saw Redcastle edge a seven goal thriller and with Cathal Faulkner’s side looking more potent in attack they are tipped to win.

Dunree United v Glengad Res

Dunree are by no means safe at the wrong end of the table but a recent resurgence has seen them move away. In a close fought game at the Crua, Roy Kelly's Glengad claimed a narrow one nil win. Both teams have similar goals scored columns but it is the tighter defence of Kelly’s side which should see them get something from the game.

Greencastle Reserves v Gleneely Colts (11am)

Gleneely scored a narrow three two win over the visitors in their opening game earlier in the season. Both teams are hovering just above the bottom two and a victory for either would be crucial and relieve any pressure. Gleneely have conceded 22 goals in their twelve games while the home side have let in over forty in the same period. This may prove the crucial statistic.