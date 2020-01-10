Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Some big games down for decision in Inishowen League this weekend

Plenty of intrigue in premier and first division at midway point

Some big games down for decision in Inishowen League this weekend

Premier division title contenders Aileach are just a point behind leaders Glengad.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Jackie Crossan Premier Division (All ko's Sunday, 2pm)

Culdaff FC v Aileach FC 

Second place Aileach look to inflict a second league defeat of the season on bottom of the table Culdaff after their five two win at Lakeside. They should be warned as the home side had a couple of decent performances before defeating Greencastle three one. But the visitors with Gavin, Dermot Doherty and Darren McMonagle may have too much firepower.

Illies Celtic v Carn FC 

The first league game saw both play out a 1-1 draw in St Patricks Park and while Paul Doherty’s Illies have no worries about safety, Carn would be more comfortable with another couple of wins. There is an abundance of superb young players on both sides so it may boil down to the experience of Paddy Doherty and John Campbell for the home side or Ryan Kelly and Gerard Crossan for the visitors. Again this should be a close call.

Cockhill Youths v Glengad United 

This is the first meeting of these two sides and most people will have the visitors as strong favourites. But top of the table Glengad will be missing Terence Doherty for an extended period after his appendix operation and another couple of players have injury worries. Cockhill, promoted from the first division last year, will be happy with the season to date and their young side will aim to stay in the game for as long as possible.

Strand Hotel First Division (All ko's Sunday 2pm, except where stated)

Quigley's Point Swifts v Aileach Reserves

The Point are four adrift of leaders Clonmany Shamrocks while the visitors are just three behind, and in the corresponding league game at Lakeside Aileach recorded a narrow two one win. They would be delighted with a similar result but QPS boss Sean McCabe equally will be hoping to avenge that one. Both average over two goals per game so it should be a competitive affair which could go either way.

Redcastle United v Rasheney FC 

Lying five points adrift at the bottom of the table and with two more games played that the nearest team to them, Rasheney need a major turnaround in their remaining six games. The first encounter saw Redcastle edge a seven goal thriller and with Cathal Faulkner’s side looking more potent in attack they are tipped to win.

Dunree United v Glengad Res 

Dunree are by no means safe at the wrong end of the table but a recent resurgence has seen them move away. In a close fought game at the Crua, Roy Kelly's Glengad claimed a narrow one nil win. Both teams have similar goals scored columns but it is the tighter defence of Kelly’s side which should see them get something from the game.

Greencastle Reserves v Gleneely Colts (11am)

Gleneely scored a narrow three two win over the visitors in their opening game earlier in the season. Both teams are hovering just above the bottom two and a victory for either would be crucial and relieve any pressure. Gleneely have conceded 22 goals in their twelve games while the home side have let in over forty in the same period. This may prove the crucial statistic.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie