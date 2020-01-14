Greencastle's Junior Cup odds shorten after Michael's scalp

Contact
UPSET: Greencastle knocked FAI Junior Cup holders St Michael's out of the competition on Sunday.
Greencastle FC are now 20/1 with Paddy Power to lift the FAI Junior Cup this season.
The reigning Inishowen premier division champions had their odds cut from 33/1 following their shock victory over holders St Michael's on Sunday.
Despite beating Tipperary kingpins Michael's, however, bookies reckon Greencastle are still a long shot heading into the last 16 of junior football's most prestigious competition.
Sheriff YC and Pike Rovers head the betting as 7/2 co-favourites, while Usher Celtic and Fairvew Rangers are close behind on 5-1.
The rest of the contenders are in double figures, with the only remaining Donegal side besides Greencastle - Buncrana Hearts - on 33/1.
