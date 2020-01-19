See who Donegal schools will be playing next in the MacRory Cup and MacLarnon Cup

Contact
There is still big Donegal interest in this year's Ulster Schools Danske Bank MacRory Cup and MacLarnon Cup competitions.
And the draws have now been made for the next stages of the competition.
Ulster Schools Danske Bank MacRory Cup
Round 2 play-offs (to be played on or before Sunday, February 2
St. Macartans v. St. Mary’s, Magherafelt
St. Eunan’s, Letterkenny v. Patrician High School, Carrickmacross
St. Patrick’s, Armagh v. Abbey Grammar School, Newry
St. Michael’s, Enniskillen v. Holy Trinity, Cookstown
MacLarnon Cup
Round 2 play-offs (31 Jan - 2 Feb)
St Paul's Bessbrook v Abbey VS Donegal
Carndonagh CS v St Patrick's Downpatrick (holders)
Aquinas Belfast v Loreto Coleraine
St Columb's, Derry v St Joseph'sm Donaghmore
Quarter-Finals (12-16 February)
Draw to be made after Round 2
Our Lady's Castleblayney v Round 2 winner
St Pius Magherafelt v Round 2 winner
Our Lady's and St Patrick's Knock v Round 2 winner
Loreto Milford v Round 2 winner
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Matty Harkin of Letterkenny Rovers takes control during Sunday's Knockalla Caravans Cup tie PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.