See who Donegal schools will be playing next in the MacRory Cup and MacLarnon Cup

There is still big Donegal interest in this year's Ulster Schools Danske Bank MacRory Cup and MacLarnon Cup competitions.

And the draws have now been made for the next stages of the competition.

Ulster Schools Danske Bank MacRory Cup

Round 2 play-offs (to be played on or before Sunday, February 2

St. Macartans v. St. Mary’s, Magherafelt

St. Eunan’s, Letterkenny v. Patrician High School, Carrickmacross

St. Patrick’s, Armagh v. Abbey Grammar School, Newry

St. Michael’s, Enniskillen v. Holy Trinity, Cookstown

MacLarnon Cup

Round 2 play-offs (31 Jan - 2 Feb)

St Paul's Bessbrook v Abbey VS Donegal

Carndonagh CS v St Patrick's Downpatrick (holders)

Aquinas Belfast v Loreto Coleraine

St Columb's, Derry v St Joseph'sm Donaghmore

Quarter-Finals (12-16 February)

Draw to be made after Round 2

Our Lady's Castleblayney v Round 2 winner

St Pius Magherafelt v Round 2 winner

Our Lady's and St Patrick's Knock v Round 2 winner

Loreto Milford v Round 2 winner