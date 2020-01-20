Donegal school wins National Under-16B Girls Schools Cup Final in style

Contact
Champions of Ireland, Abbey VS
A Donegal secondary school is celebrating today after winning a major national basketball competition.
Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town, beat Colaiste Muire, Crosshaven by 47-26 to lift the U16B Girls All Ireland Cup at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.
The Donegal girls led by 11-5 at the end of the first quarter and were 16-12 ahead against the Cork side at half-time. In the third quarter, they turned on the style to move in a commanding 37-18 lead and they and in the end they had a comfortable victory.
Sarah Donovan (below) was named as MVP.
