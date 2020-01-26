Donegal Ladies lose out narrowly in first game of Lidl Ladies League against Mayo

Donegal Ladies made the trip to Swinford to take on Mayo in the opening game of the Lidl Ladies League Division One but returned empty handed after losing out to the home side. 4-7 to 2-9.

Once again Donegal relied heavily on captain Geraldine McLaughlin and were hit by three first half Mayo goals, two of them from sharpshooter Lisa Cafferkey.

But McLaughlin hit back with a goal from the penalty spot and a number of frees to have Donegal trailing by just four at the break - Mayo 3-3 to 1-5.

Two more McLaughlin points in the second half and two from Caroline Sharkey had Donegal trailing by just three (3-6 to 1-9) as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

But Donegal were hit with a double sin bin in those final minutes with Geraldine McLaughlin and Emma McCrory seeing yellow.

A fourth Mayo goal from Rachael Kearns eased them ahead but Nicole McLaughlin struck for a Donegal goal to give Donegal hope but they were unable to bridge the gap.