DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

URRIS

Club Membership 2020: It's that time of year again. Please contact the following to get your membership Club Secretary, Clint Marron, Treasurer Edward McLaughlin or any committee member. Registration will take place at all underage training from now on too.

Scór Sinsir County Semi-final: On Saturday next, (February 8th) the club is hosting the first Donegal semi-final of Scór Sinsir in St Mary's Hall, Clonmany at 7pm.

Last week's lotto results: No jackpot winner so €1,640 up for grabs on Thursday night. Numbers drawn: 1, 2, 16 and 18. €15 winners: Darragh Friel, Dunaff.

Well Done to our senior ladies player Nicole Gordon who lined out for the Donegal ladies on Saturday against Waterford.

St Mary’s, Convoy

Lotto results for 28/01/20 - AM, CW, SO, TY. 6 people matched 2 counties. The 5 winners drawn getting €20 each were Geraldine McGlynn, Rosie's Bar; Majella O'Kane, Convoy; Frankie Lynch, Convoy; Aimee McMullan, Drumkeen and Marian Prunty, Convoy. Next weeks jackpot is €6,150.

National draw tickets are on sale in the parish. €10 all monies raised stay in your Club.

Registration is now open for the year ahead. Contact any committee member or registrar Catherine Given

St Mary's are taking part in the Feile this year and are looking parents to host players from visiting teams. Contact Sinead Breen for more information Sineadjbreen@gmail.com

Congratulations to Dina Patton and the Donegal Ladies on their win over the weekend.

Malin

Charity Spinathon: So after 24 hours, or 1440 minutes or even 86400 seconds (call it what you like but it was a bloody long time), a few tired limbs….and perhaps a few sore bums, we have completed Charity Spinathon. We know that our 3 member families and their causes The Niall Gallagher Family Fund, Lorraine Miller Family Fund and The Ronald Mc Donald House Charity on behalf of Danai Ward’s Family really appreciate their hard work and effort over the past few weeks and months.

Winners of the draw for the signed Donegal shirts were Darragh McGeoghegan and Jennifer Hegarty, and the winner of the 12 month membership to the clubs Get Fit Gym was Keelan Hegarty. While these 3 participants may have taken the prizes, the real winners over the 24 hours were the 3 families and their worthy charities.

Club Dinner Dance: The annual club presentation dinner dance will take place in The Ballyliffin Lodge, this coming Friday Feb 7th. Tickets are available from any Brendan Monagle 086 377 7015, John Byrne 086 250 7380, Margaret Raymond 087 776 3679 or Gary Farren 086 060 0963.

Underage Training - Under 6s are back in action on Sunday mornings from 10 to 11. For more information contact Danny Lafferty on 086 8988180

Under 8 boys training takes place on Saturday mornings from 10.45 to 12. Contact Martin Lafferty 087 6461883

Under 8 and Under 10 girls return on Saturday morning in the gym at 9.30. Contact Neil Mc Gilloway on 0868122155.

The Under 10 boys training takes place on Sunday from 11.15 to 12.30. €2 per session and please bring gear suitable for both indoor and outdoor training. Contact Shaun McLaughlin (F) on 086 8521166.

The Under 12 boys have their first session of the year on Tuesday from 7.15 to 8.30. Contact Kevin McGeoghegan 086 3700692

Under 14 girls training commences on Wednesday from 5.15 to 6.15.

The Under 14 boys start back on Thursday at 7.15, contact Danny Lafferty.

The Under 16s train on Friday evenings at 6.45 on Friday contact Pat McLaughlin (F) 0872030115.

The minor boys training takes place on Monday at 7.00 and Fridays at 5.30. Contact Paul Gallagher 087 2259592.

Lotto: There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot of €500. Sequence drawn was 5-7-6-4-3-2-1. €50 was Rosaleen McLaughlin ( R ) Ballylannon. Next weeks jackpot stands at €550

Tickets for the Croke Park National Draw are now available.

Four Masters

Club Registration: Members are encouraged to register and pay their 2020 membership for themselves and / or their children using the Clubforce app on their mobile phone or via the Clubforce webpage on your PC or other mobile device

Leaving Certificate Gaeilge Oral Revision Classes: The club is running leaving certificate Gaeilge oral revision classes every Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Ladies Football Winter League: Our Ladies winter league continues on the astroturf pitch in Tir Conaill Park every Thursday night, with player and coaches from U16, Minor and Senior taking part. The league runs on a Thursday from 7.45pm to 9.15pm.

Ireland Lights Up: Tir Conaill Park will once again be opened up for the ‘Ireland Lights Up’ campaign on Monday from 7pm to 8pm.

Lotto: There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €900 in Week 29 of the 2019/2020 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday January 27th.

The next draw for a prize of €1,000 will take place on Monday 03/02/2020.

Well done to Gareth Britton who received his jackpot prize of €3600 from his recent win in the Four Masters Lotto.

National Draw Tickets: The Club are now selling tickets for the National Club Draw online.

Win Your House In Dublin: We invite our members to support Donegal GAA’s house draw. Club members are encouraged to buy their tickets, priced €100, from Sean Dunnion who is the club’s designated person or online now at winyourhouseindublin.com

Goal Keeper Coaching: A big thank you to club legend Paul Durcan who took time out recently to work with our goalkeepers. Top class coaching from a top class keeper.

Huge well done to Scoil Aodh Ruadh agus Nuala boys football team who won the indoor County Cumann na mBunscol competition in Burnfoot. Well done also to St Francis NS girls team who competed well on the day.

Naomh Columba

Our Dinner dance takes place next weekend Saturday the 8th of February in the Blue Haven Hotel. Tickets are €25 and Music on the night is by the lively Hard 2 Beat followed by a disco. Please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995 or Christine Byrne on 0877465012. Please get your orders in for tickets ASAP.

Comhghairdeas le foireann Thrá na gCeist ag Scor na nÓg a bhí sa dara háit sa tráth na gceist Uile-Éireann ag an deireadh seachtaine.

Comhghairdeas le Scoil Naisiunta An Chaiseal as duais spoirt na Scoileanna beaga a bhuachan De hAoine.

Tarraingíodh Seanóirí agus Cúlchistí sa bhaile go Ghleann Fhinne sa Peil na Gaeltachta.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

100 Club - Renewal: The 2020 100 Club membership is now due at €240 (which can be paid in instalments and includes your club membership)– deadline for this year is March 2nd. Please contact Ciaran on 087-2279155

Ballraíocht/Club membership 2020: Club membership for 2020 is now due. Parents of underage players please also ensure your child is registered. You can do this with the manager at training.

U-6/U-8 Training & Registration: Under 6s and u8s train on Fridays on the Astro Turf at Ionad Naomh Fionnán. The U6 team will train between 6pm and 7pm followed by the U8 team between 7pm and 8pm.

Club Lotto: The numbers drawn Jan 29th were 3,5,8,10,14,19! No jackpot winner..we had 1 match 5; congratulations Colm Whoriskey who win the €100! Our jackpot for the Feb 5th draw is €5,350!

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta: Bhí Cruinniú Cheann Bliana Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Thír Chonaill ar siúl sna Gleanntaí an tseachtain seo caite. Seo a leanas na socruithe: Sóisear: CCF v Cill Chartha i gCill Chartha; Sinsear: CCF v An Tearmainn ar an Tearmainn.

Condolences: We’d like to extend our sympathies to Yvonne, Manus and family and the extended Friel and Stewart families on the sad passing of Callum Friel. We wish to extend our sympathies also to CLG Naomh Míchael at this sad time. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam

Killybegs

RIP Frances O'Donnell: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of the late Frances O'Donnell,Fintra Rd. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

"Ireland Light's up " Week 4: Thursday the 6th February 6:00pm at the training field. Everybody welcome!

Minor Board Presentation Night: The Minor Board would like to thank everyone who attended the presentation night last Friday and a special thanks to the staff and management of the Bayview Hotel, it was a great evening.

National Club Draw Tickets: We are into our final week of selling NCD tickets. If anyone is available to help out with the last remaining areas to be sold, please get in contact with Club Chairman John Baker.

Membership for 2020 is now being taken online.

Kilotto numbers 4,8,20,27. No winner. Next week Jackpot €2,550. No match 3. Next week match 3 €420 if Jackpot not won

Bingo Monday 10th February 9:00pm in Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6450 on 45 numbers.

Robert Emmets

Lotto numbers 2-4-13-14, No Lotto jackpot winners and no match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is a massive €4900.

Membership: We will be having our membership night on the 20th of February from 7pm to 8pm,

Scór Sinsear County semi-final will take place on 15th of February in Drimarone.

Scór Sinsear County Final will take place on the 21st of February in the Balor Theatre, Ballybofey.

On Sunday 29th of March from 5pm to 7pm we will be hosting a cabaret evening with Music, Song and dance in Doneyloop Hall.

The national club draw tickets are now on sale.

Well done to the Donegal ladies on their first league win and well done in particular to our own Emma Mc Croary who sealed the win with a late goal.

Comhghairdeas to St Eunan's and Letterkenny Gaels who are All Ireland Champions in Recitation and Novelty Act and to Naomh Columba coming 2nd in the quiz at All-Ireland Final of Scór na nÓg in Killarney.

Ciaran and Daniel Dalton as part of their transition year at school are producing football Gloves at a cost of €15. They are done in the club colours and Crest and look fantastic. They come in xxs - u8/u10, xs - u12/u14, Small, medium and large - u16s to senior. Any orders or other queries Contact the boys or the club facebook page.

Aodh Ruadh

Óige Aodh Ruadh launch: Last Saturday saw a big crowd packed into Aras Aoidh Ruaidh for the launch of our underage football academy Óige Aodh Ruadh.

Indoor football training will begin this week for under 6 boys [2014 and 2015], under 8 boys [2012 and 2013] and under 10 boys [2010 and 2011].

Ladies: Training continues for senior, minor and under 16 ladies in the Mercy Hall on Monday evenings from 8pm to 9pm.

Congratulations to the Donegal ladies on their win against Waterford at the weekend. Our own Aine Gilmore is on the panel

National League fixtures in Ballyshannon: We host Ladies NFL Division 1 meeting between Donegal and Cork and the NFL Division 1 game between Donegal and Monaghan on March 1st. A panel of stewards to assist at these games is being put together. Club members willing to steward, sell programmes and generally help on the day are asked to text to David McLoone, Conal Gallagher, Michael Daly, Philip McLoone, Tom Daly or Willie Scott before February 14th after which a local co-ordinating meeting will take place. Those interested in taking an advert in the match programme is asked to contact any of the above named.

Park-Development Committee AGM: Officers elected at the re-convened meeting of the Park /Development Committee for 2020 were as follows: Chairman, Tom Daly; Secretary, Conal Gallagher; Assistant Secretary, Philip McLoone; Treasurer, David McLoone; Assistant Treasurer: Patsy Kilgannon; PRO, Michael Daly.

Ballyshannon to host Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships: Ballyshannon will be hosting the 2020 All-Ireland and All-Nations Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships on 6th and 7th June. The event will be hosted in collaboration with Castle Open Farm and Aodh Ruadh with Father Tierney Park a main site. We will have more details on the championship over the coming months.

Club registration: We ask all club members to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience.

Last one standing: It was week two of Last One Standing. So as we head for week three we still have 214 left standing.

National and Local Draw: All with tickets for the National Draw are asked to begin returning their stubs. For those not living locally who wish to support the Father Tierney Park project, tickets can be purchased on the Aodh Ruadh page on Klubfunder.com.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,200. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 7, 11, 12 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Phena Drummond, Bridget Quinn, Rosie McGrath, Kathleen Curristin, and Seamie McPhelim. Next draw is in McGinley's Bar with a jackpot of €1,300 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Ladies.

St. Michael’s

The Late Callum Friel: Everyone in St. Michael’s GAA Club were shocked and saddened on Friday last on hearing of the sad passing of our player Callum Friel in St. James’s Hospital in Dublin. Callum passed away in the arms of his loving family after a brave battle with a long illness. Callum was a talented footballer who represented the Naomh Micheál Club at underage level and made the number 9 jersey his own. was a proud Bridgeman and after his Mass in St. Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Monday last his family brought Callum back to his beloved Bridge Park for one last visit before his burial in Doe Cemetery. All club activities were cancelled this weekend including the Bingo. The Flags flew at half mast at the club grounds. Callum was a student of St. Eunans College in Letterkenny where he played and captained the school team. A prayer service was held in the college on Saturday last. Callum was also an all-round sports man and as well as playing GAA he also played badminton for Dunfanaghy and Donegal and Soccer for Dunfanaghy Youths and the Donegal Schoolboys League. The esteem in which he was held was evident in the numbers attending his wake and Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Monday last with Guards of Honour being provided by members of St. Michael’s, his fellow students and teammates from St. Eunans College as well as students from PCC Falcarragh and Loreto Convent in Letterkenny, and Faugher NS where he was a past pupil and members of Dunfanaghy Badminton Club.

Deepest sympathy is extended to his parents Manus and Yvonne, brother Ruairi, sister Cassie grandparents Alan, Susan and Patsy, aunts Laura, Noreen, Katie and Rosemary, and uncle Alan, grand uncles, grand aunts, cousins and to his wide circle of family and friends. RIP Callum.

Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta: In the Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta draw made last week the Reserves have been drawn in a Primarily round match away St. Nauls whist the Seniors have a first-round match away to Gweedore.

Keep the Date free for the St. Michael’s GAA Club Annual Dinner Dance which will be held on the 29th February in the Shandon Hotel.

Membership: Reminder that registration for all members must be completed before 31st March.

Operation Transformation: Again, last week we had over 100 people walk under the floodlights in Creeslough Pitch over the 2 nights. The lights will be on again on Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm in Creeslough.

Win a House: Official Donegal GAA tickets for the house draw are available to purchase in Arnolds Hotel, Dunfanaghy and Brian Dolan's Office, Creeslough, priced at €100 each.

Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw are on sale locally and St. Michael’s Club members are currently selling tickets door to door.

Minor Board: Training for all teams is starting shortly. For info - U8’s contact Enda 0863520644; U-10s Martin McElhinney on 0876768239; U-12s Paul 0868397247 or Neil 0868874614; U-14s Hugh Doyle on 0864472068.

St Nauls

Our Academy continues on Saturday morning at Inver Community Centre at 9am for junior infants and 10 am for senior infants and first class

Operation Transformation: Well done to everyone who braved the weather on Monday night to continue or walk into light. We are out again on Thursday at 7 pm.

Dinner Dance: Our thanks to everyone who attended our presentation dinner in the Central Hotel on Saturday night. Our thanks to our many sponsors and to our guest of honour Frank McGlynn. It was a most enjoyable evening and congratulations to our those who were honoured-

Ladies Senior player of the Year Layla Alvey; Young Player of the Year Aoife Greene; Senior player of the Year Daniel Brennan; Young Player of the Year Peadar Mogan; Reserve Player of the Year Freddie Cullen; Club Person of the Year Catherine Deely; Supporter of the Year Jim Mc Manus.

Membership is available on Clubforce. You can reach the link on our Facebook page

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 30/01: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3,12,13,14,19. The 3 x €50 winners were Tommie Joyce, Islandeady, Co Mayo; Gerry McCrudden, Ballinode, Co Monaghan; Celine Carberry, Pomeroy, Co Tyrone. Next week's jackpot will be €4700.

Underage training has recommenced.

The Bord na nOg Presentation and Registration Evening will take place in the Allingham Arms Hotel on Sunday 9th February commencing at 6.30pm. Registration of players and members for the year coming will also take place.

Ladies: An excellent crowd attended our Ladies Presentation night in the local Community Centre on Friday night last. Thanks to Oisin Walsh and Matthew Duffy for presenting the girls with their awards on the night. Junior player Erin Mc Guinness; U12 player Lucy Currid; Most improved U12 Lelani De Combe; U13 player Megan Mc Namara; Most improved U13 Lexi Mc Guinness; U14 player Grace Bell; Most improved U14 Katie Carty; U16 player Brooke Gavigan; Minor player Kate Barrett.

Training continues at 8pm on Mondays and Wednesdays in the Magh Ene hall, Please bring your own water bottles and €2 to cover the hire of the hall.

National Draw: Could all club members please return their National Draw tickets to Club Treasurer William Doherty ASAP .William can be contacted at 086 600 0972.

An Clochan Liath

Lotto: Winning numbers 6, 13, 19, 25. No jackpot winner, next weeks jackpot €4600. 5 x €20 winners – John and Nuala Bonner; Cory Bonner, Fintown; Andrew Boyle, Rampart; Ann Houston, Cleendra; Brenda Gallagher

Bingo winners: €150 Dolores Dunleavy, Annagry; €125 Kate McCole, Seskinarone; €110 Bridie Doherty, Glenties; €110 Sally McHugh, Ardara; €100 Johnny McGee, Gaoth Dobhair

Sigerson Cup success: Congratulations to our own Mark Curran who was part of the victorious DCU Sigerson Cup winning team, defeating IT Carlow in the final last Wednesday night. Everyone associated with the club are very proud of Marks achievements to date and wish him well for the future

Scor Sinsir: Our Scor Sinsir season kicks off this Saturday evening when we compete in the Donegal Semi final to be held in Clonmany. We have entries in Solo Singing, recitation, novelty act and quiz team. Unfortunately, we could not manage to get a ballad group or instrumental music group together this time but hopefully we will manage to achieve this for next year. There is a bus travelling to Clonmany, leaving Burtonport at 5.30pm and picking up if required in Dungloe so if you wish to go on the bus, please contact Eugene McGarvey on 083 1453554.

Annual presentation night: Our annual club presentation night takes place on Saturday 7th March in the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe. Guest of Honour is Manus Boyle and our development fund raising draw takes place at the event. Music on the night by The Mutley Crew. Tickets are priced at €30 each and are available to buy at Dungloe Post Office.

Development Draw update: Another busy week on the ticket selling front with the senior ladies selling in Moville, Senior men selling in the Muff area, Parents group selling in Portnoo, Hurling group selling in Letterkenny and further afield we had 2 groups selling across Derry clubs areas of Swatragh, Slaughtneil and Bellaghy. We raised over €7000 in the last week and our overall total figure raised is now close to €175,000 with a few weeks left ahead of the draw. Well done to all involved in selling this past week.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 02/02/2020. Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 15, 18. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Annette Byrne (Online). Next week’s Jackpot: €1350.

Registration 2020: Thanks to everyone who attended our Registration evening in Rosnakill on Saturday and who have registered online to date. Registration remains open online at Fanad_Gaels

Bord na nÓg AGM: The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place next Monday, February 10th in Rosnakill Hall at 8pm. All parents of underage players are requested to attend.

Senior Ladies: The ladies will also train on Saturday morning (8th February) in Trialough at 10am.

Scór Sinsear: Ádh mór ar ár n-iomaitheoirí uilig a ghlacfaidh páirt sa chomórtas Scór igCluain Maine oíche Dé Sathairn.

Week 5 of Ireland Lights Up with the GAA: Well done to everyone who took part last week. We go again on Thursday (6th February) at 6.30pm at Traigh a Locha.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná: 3 5 6 agus 19. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: Siobhán Mhic Laifeartaigh, Ros na Binne, Máire Nic Fhionnlaoch, Carraig Airt agus Máire Nic Laifeartaigh an tArd Bán. Fuair siad €50 an duine. Duais tinrimh: Gearóidín Uí Chonghaile; duais an díoltóra, Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, an Mhuirleog. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn I dTeach Tabhairne an Ghleanna agus €7,400 atá sa phota óir.

Training for Under-10’s, boys born 2010/2011 continues on Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm to 7.40pm.

Training for U- 6s (boys and girls) from 5pm to 6pm on Tuesday evenings and for U-8s ( boys and girls) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Wed. evenings.

Beidh dinnéar bliantúil an chumainn ar siúl i mbliana ar an Satharn 22ú Feabhra in Óstán an Downings Bay. Tá na ticéidí €40 an ceann, beidh tábla de dheichniúr €400.

Cuirfear tús le Sraith na Mionúir ar an 1 Márta agus an tSraith Faoi-14 an tseachtain ina dhiaidh sin.

Imreoidh na Dúnaibh i ngrád na Sinsir de Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta i mbliana agus beidh a gcéad chluiche in éadan Chill Chartha sa chéad bhabhta ar an 1 Márta. Beidh na Dúnaibh sa bhaile don chluiche seo. Micheal Mc Bride (Micky Mick) is asking managers to work with himself and Gary Cooney in organizing the collection of membership. This will be done, hopefully, during training.

Beidh Féile na nGael ar siúl i mbliana ón Aoine an 26ú Meitheamh go dtí an Domhnach an 28ú Meitheamh. Seo do fhoirne Faoi-14. Beidh Lorrain Logue ina chomhordaitheoir do na girseachaí agus Seaghán Mac Laifeartaigh ina chomhordaitheoir do na gasúraí.

A manager is still being sought for the Under 10 girls.

Beidh Hughie Mac Laifeartaigh agus Proinsias Ó Cuilinn ag cur ábhar le chéile a bheas mar chuidiú ag bainisteoirí an Ghaeilge a chur chun cinn le linn traenála agus le linn na gcluichí.Beidh siad ag caint leis na bainisteoirí éagsúla ó seo ar aghaidh chun seo a phlé.

Cill Chartha

Our senior team were defeated by Ballinderry in the first match of the Ulster Senior Club league on Sunday morning in Irvinestown, they host Killyclogher this Sunday at 11am.

Dinner Dance: The rescheduled Club Dinner Dance and Presentation Night takes place on Saturday 15th February in The Blue Haven at 7:30pm with presentations to be made to our senior and ladies teams and a reunion of the 1994 County Reserve Championship winning team. Music on the night from The Minertones followed by Disco by Ciaran Cannon. Tickets for the Club Dinner Dance are now on sale in Áislann Chill Chartha or by contacting John Carr: 087-2225599 or Grainne McBrearty:- 087 6532678.

Ireland Lights Up: Join us in Towney under the floodlights this Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8pm for a walk as part of RTEs Operation Transformation.

Senior Ladies Training starts back on Friday 31st of January at 8.30pm in Áislann Chill Chartha. Anyone new who is interested in joining the panel this season please contact Barry on 087-7838313. New members always welcome. Underage girls teams running this season are, U10's, U12's, U13's and U14's. Training dates and times for underage will be posted when finalised.

Our Minor Board are getting new young whistlers trained up, the club is looking to run training for Young Whistlers. If anyone is interested in this training can they contact Michael McShane or Yvonne Byrne. "It is hoped to supply trained young referees for their home matches, as part of our Coach Education initiative we are aiming to provide Young Whistlers (underage Referees) for all our under age games, U8 & U10, u12 Games blitzes & games.

Membership: 2020 club member registration is now open.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 49 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo. €150 Breege McGuinness €80 Carmel Ellis, Margaret O’Donnell €70 Mary T Byrne, Bridie O’Gara, Teresa Hegarty, Eugene McBrearty, Breege McGinley, Rose McFadden, Grannie Reilly and Margaret Murrin.

Toradh an Lotto €2,100: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 9, 21, 28 agus 29. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Declan Callaghan, Leitir €30 Mary b O’Donnell, Straleel €20 Mary McBrearty, 77 Upper Carrick agus John Francis Doogan, Ballymacfadden. Béidh €2,100 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Letterkenny Gaels

Pride of place this week goes to our young Scór na nÓg All Ireland Champions who lifted the title on Saturday evening in Killarney. Everyone at the Club and beyond are immensely proud of this talented group of children who have returned seven All Ireland medals to the Glebe. Thanks also to their mentors and parents who helped them on this journey. There was a great turnout at Páirc na nGael on Sunday evening to welcome home the champions.

Congratulations is also extended to Caoimhe Doherty who picked up the Camogie award at the Donegal Sports Star Awards on Friday evening.

The Club Dinner Dance will be held in the Arena 7 this Saturday evening with music provided by Martin Orr. Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased by contacting Michael on 0877797292 or Mark on 0872931458.

This Sunday, 9th February, we will host our monthly session in the Glass Lobby of the Silver Tassie Hotel from 3-5pm.

On Sunday morning the senior footballers opened their 2020 season when they welcomed newly formed Naomh Eoghan to Páirc na nGael for the first match in the Ulster Intermediate Football League. This weekend the lads are at home to Steelstown.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €3400. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm.