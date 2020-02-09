Culdaff staring relegation in the face after eleventh defeat of season

Culdaff FC look a certainty for relegation from the Inishowen premier division after losing yet again on Sunday.

Derek Doherty's side were on the receiving end of a punishing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Cockhill Youths, and remain rock bottom of the table with just four points from 13 games played.

Even if they win their remaining three league matches and get to 13 points, they would need one of the four teams who have not yet exceeded that figure (Buncrana, Carn, Moville and Greencastle) to fail catastrophically in their remaining games.

The Cockhill Youths goals came from all quarters on Sunday, with Mark McDaid, Eoin McNamee, Adam McLaughlin, Conor Allen and Killian O'Rourke all netting.