It's full steam ahead for soccer's Donegal Titans

Saturdays can't come soon enough for one young Donegal man since developing a new passion for football.

Keelan Doherty, from Glentogher, Carndonagh, plays for the Donegal Titans, a team created last year as part of a venture between Donegal Down Sydrome and the Celtic FC Foundation.

The 19-year-old makes the journey up to Letterkenny's Aura Centre every weekend to take part, and his mum Pamela says the positive effect it has had on her son has been brilliant.

She told Donegal Live: "We first heard about it through Donegal Down Syndrome. At the start I was a bit hesitant about having to make the drive up every week, but there were two others from Clonmany, Maeve Brennan and Leeane Kelly, looking to go, so the mums were able to take turns driving up.

"Keelan loves it, to tell you the truth. He wasn't much into football or any sports when he was younger, but he took to this from day one.

"He loves the banter and the camaraderie of being in a team. Keelan is so social, and the fitting in of it all and the confidence it's given him has been brilliant.

"Even from a fitness point of view it has been so positive. Keelan was diagnosed with hypermobility so we now know he has to build up the muscles in his ankles and feet, and the training really helps with that."

ABOVE: Donegal Titans players Keelan Doherty and Maeve Brennan.

The squad, which is split into two age groups (6-12 and over 17s) is coached by well known Donegal football man Tony McNamee, who works with Donegal Down Syndrome, and Pat McLaughlin, from the North West Special Olympics Club.

The Titans played at the Brandywell last season, at half time in the Derry v Harps match, against their Derry counterparts the Oxford Bulls.

They recently celebrated their first birthday, and show no signs of stopping, with a new kit just issued and more friendlies in the pipeline.

Said Pamela: "Tony and the rest of the coaches have been great. Keelan's father (Pat) is brilliant with him, and now on top of that he has all these positive male role models to look up to.

"He keeps saying he's a big man now that he's playing in a football team."

Hazel Browne is mum of Letterkenny youngster Peter Browne, who plays with the 6-12s. Like Pamela, she has seen her son flourish since taking up with the Titans.

She said: "Peter loves football so this is right up his street, but as well as the fitness element he has learned so much more.

"It has helped develop his communication skills and he has gained a lot of friends because of it."

The 10-year-old (pictured below, centre) was in the Titans squad that played in the Brandywell last season, and Hazel says it's a moment she'll never forget.

"I was so proud," she said, "and so excited for him to be out playing in front of that crowd. The atmosphere was amazing, and everyone was shouting and cheering for them.

"Peter gets so much out of being part of this team. Without Tony McNamee we would be lost. He is absolutely fantastic and puts so much into it.

"The project was initially launched on a trial basis, and I'm so glad it's going to be continuing - it's about so much more than football."

And head coach McNamee is hoping the success of the project will encourage more from Inishowen to get involved.

He said: "It's a brave journey having to come up from the likes of Clonmany or wherever each week, but it would be lovely to see a few more faces from that part of the county.

"When the parents see the benefits of it I think some of them would drive from Cork if they had to. There's one fella that comes, and since he started the football he's lost a stone and a half and his mobility has improved massively.

"I'm in football all my life, but that evening in the Brandywell when I saw the youngsters out on that pitch, words just can't describe how I felt, the emotion of it.

"I'm delighted to be a part of something so positive. We have about a dozen volunteers who give their time every week and they deserve so much credit.

"I'm delighted with the way things have gone since we started up last year, and I would love to see more people getting involved."