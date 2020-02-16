Contact

Storm Dennis drama in Donegal - Goalkeeper scores the winner with wind-assisted kick

Success for Keadue over Bonagee but elsewhere leaders Cappry Rovers lose out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Goalkeeper Danny Rodgers was the hero of the day for Keadue Rovers in the Brian McCormick Donegal League Premier Division.

The netminder got the winner today as he launched a clearance that bounced over his opposite number and into the back of the net to give Keadue a 1-0 win over Bonagee United.

The goal came on 74 minutes.

Keadue, of course, is the former club of Republic of Ireland and Celtic legend Packie Bonner.

This result leaves Keadue in fourth while Bonagee drop to sixth.

Meanwhile, leaders Cappry Rovers suffered a surprise defeat as they lost 3-1 away to Castlefin Celtic.

Elsewhere, Cranford United beat Milford United 1-0, Donegal Town had a 3-2 success against Drumkeen United, and Kilmacrennan Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw by Kildrum Tigers.

Cappry are still top, on 29 points, with Kilmacrennan in second on 27 points while Castlefin are next on 21 points.

Donegal Town and Milford United are joint bottom on four points.

