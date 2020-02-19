Barrett included in Ireland women's Euro qualifiers squad

Donegal's Amber Barrett has been named in the provisional squad for Ireland women's two upcoming Euro 2021 qualifiers.

The 24-year-old striker is on a squad list unveiled by manager Vera Pauw on Wednesday ahead of the crunch games against Greece on March 5 and Montenegro on March 11.

The 26-strong squad, which the selectors say will be 'trimmed down', will meet up next Friday (February 28) to kick off preparations for the two games.

Milford woman Barrett, who moved from Peamount United to German side FC Koln last year, is the sole Donegal representative on the squad.

Manchester City midfielder and St Johnston native Tyler Toland, a surprise omission from Pauw's opening match in charge in October last year, still remains sidelined.

And Greencastle-born Roma McLaughlin, who is currently playing college football in America, is another player whose omission in recent times has caused surprise.