Donegal bowlers on brink of All-Ireland glory

County's ladies' and men's squads have made their respective national finals

Some of the Donegal Ladies bowls team with manager Denis Doherty.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Donegal Ladies short mat bowls squad will contest the All-Ireland final this Saturday.

The 24-strong team is managed by Inch club stalwart Denis Doherty, who believes his players have what it takes to go all the way after narrowly losing out to Tyrone in last year's final.

He told Donegal Live: "It was a tight final last year and we only lost by three or four shots, so hopefully this will be our year.
"The campaign got underway at the start of November and we've won four matches along the way. There's a good few from the team that played last year, so that wee bit of experience should help.

"Donegal Ladies have won an All-Ireland in the past, but so have Armagh. They would have some quality players, so it should be close."

Denis also manages the county men's side, who themselves will be competing in the All-Ireland final - also against Armagh - the following week.

He said: "The men have never won the All-Ireland so the pressure will be on if the women take home the crown this weekend.
"It would be really nice to get the double this year.

"Now that the final is almost here the nerves are starting to get a bit jangly. We've been putting in plenty of practice this week and all we can do now is go out and do the very best we can."

