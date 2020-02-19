Donegal bowlers on brink of All-Ireland glory

Contact
Some of the Donegal Ladies bowls team with manager Denis Doherty.
Donegal Ladies short mat bowls squad will contest the All-Ireland final this Saturday.
The 24-strong team is managed by Inch club stalwart Denis Doherty, who believes his players have what it takes to go all the way after narrowly losing out to Tyrone in last year's final.
He told Donegal Live: "It was a tight final last year and we only lost by three or four shots, so hopefully this will be our year.
"The campaign got underway at the start of November and we've won four matches along the way. There's a good few from the team that played last year, so that wee bit of experience should help.
"Donegal Ladies have won an All-Ireland in the past, but so have Armagh. They would have some quality players, so it should be close."
Denis also manages the county men's side, who themselves will be competing in the All-Ireland final - also against Armagh - the following week.
He said: "The men have never won the All-Ireland so the pressure will be on if the women take home the crown this weekend.
"It would be really nice to get the double this year.
"Now that the final is almost here the nerves are starting to get a bit jangly. We've been putting in plenty of practice this week and all we can do now is go out and do the very best we can."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.