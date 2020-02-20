New 3k and 5k event to be held next month in Donegal

As part of Seachtain na Gaeilge 2020, and in conjunction with the Active Schools Campaign, Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin in Letterkenny is hosting a 3K and 5K Run and Walk on Thursday, March 5 at 7.30 pm from Divers Hyundai, Canal Road, Letterkenny.

There will be pre-registration on Tuesday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 4 from 1.45 to 3.15 pm at Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin.

Registration is also available on the night from 6 pm.

Single entry fee is €8 and €20 for a Family.

All funds raised on the night will go towards the Gaelscoil's planned new Astro Pitch Fund.

This event has been added to the latest Donegal Athletics Board list of 5K events."