Breaking: Donegal team wins gold in World Indoor Tug of War Championships

World champions - Clonmany B
A Donegal Tug of War team is on top of the world this evening.
The decider in the 600kg open club category at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Letterkenny was an all-Irish affair with Mountain View of Co. Louth up against the Donegal kingpins.
And Clonmany B came out on top to clinch the gold medal.
Earlier in the day, Mountain View had won the 640k open club competition.
The action at the Aura Leisure Centre continues over the weekend with national teams taking part.
Results of the Men 600 kg:
1. Clonmany B Ireland
2. Mountain View Ireland
3. Beti Gazte Basque Country
4. Ibarra Basque Country
