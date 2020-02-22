Bronze for Irish team made up of Donegal competitors at World Indoor Tug of War Championships

Contact
The medals just keep flowing for the Irish and those from Clonmany at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Donegal.
On Day three of the action, an Irish men's team (made up entirely from Clonmany club members) picked up a bronze medal in the 560kg category. It was won by Chinese Taipei with Northern Ireland in second.
Earlier, the Irish team, comprising a mixture of Clonmany and Mountain View (Louth) competitors, collected a bronze in the men's 680kg category, behind the Netherlands and winners Scotland.
Ireland were fourth in the 540kg women's event.
The Clonmany club won silver on Thursday and gold on Friday in world club competitions.
The championships are being streamed live HERE
