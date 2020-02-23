Inishowen Football League: how did your team do this weekend?

Contact
ON FIRE: Greencastle striker Nigel McMonagle scored a hat trick.
Heavy rain affected the schedule once again this week, with five games called off, most notably Glengad Utd's premier division clash with Cockhill Celtic Youths.
Greencastle romped to a resounding 6-1 victory over Carn, with striker Nigel McMonagle scoring a hat trick, while Moville Celtic boosted their bid to avoid the relegation playoff spot by defeating Buncrana Hearts 3-2.
In-form Quigley's Point Swifts, meanwhile, progress to the next round of the Ulster Junior Shield after beating Drumbar Utd 2-1 in an extra time thriller.
Here are the full results:
Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Carn FC 1-6 Greencastle FC
Moville Celtic 3-2 Buncrana Hearts
Cockhill Celtic Youths P-P Glengad United
Ulster Junior Shield
Clonmany Res P-P Glengad Res
Aileach Res 0-1 Glencar Celtic
Drumbar United 1-2 QPS (AET)
Strand Hotel Division One
Rasheney FC P-P Clonmany Shamrocks
Greencastle Res 2-2 Gleneely Colts
Hannone Greene Insurances Fr O Gara Cup
Aileach Youths 0-3 Dunree United
Inishowen Engineering Division 2A
Clonmany Celtic P-P Cockhill Res
Dunree Res 3-2 Moville Res
Inishowen Engineering Division 2B
Culdaff Res P-P Carn Res
Illies Res 2-1 Rasheney Res
