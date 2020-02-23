Inishowen Football League: how did your team do this weekend?

Heavy rain affected the schedule once again this week, with five games called off, most notably Glengad Utd's premier division clash with Cockhill Celtic Youths.

Greencastle romped to a resounding 6-1 victory over Carn, with striker Nigel McMonagle scoring a hat trick, while Moville Celtic boosted their bid to avoid the relegation playoff spot by defeating Buncrana Hearts 3-2.

In-form Quigley's Point Swifts, meanwhile, progress to the next round of the Ulster Junior Shield after beating Drumbar Utd 2-1 in an extra time thriller.

Here are the full results:

Jackie Crossan Premier Division

Carn FC 1-6 Greencastle FC

Moville Celtic 3-2 Buncrana Hearts

Cockhill Celtic Youths P-P Glengad United

Ulster Junior Shield

Clonmany Res P-P Glengad Res

Aileach Res 0-1 Glencar Celtic

Drumbar United 1-2 QPS (AET)

Strand Hotel Division One

Rasheney FC P-P Clonmany Shamrocks

Greencastle Res 2-2 Gleneely Colts

Hannone Greene Insurances Fr O Gara Cup

Aileach Youths 0-3 Dunree United

Inishowen Engineering Division 2A

Clonmany Celtic P-P Cockhill Res

Dunree Res 3-2 Moville Res

Inishowen Engineering Division 2B

Culdaff Res P-P Carn Res

Illies Res 2-1 Rasheney Res