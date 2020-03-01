Ballyshannon Squash Club continues to grow

The sport is continuing to grow in Ballyshannon and nationally. With numbers of players increasing and success at all ages at international level it really is a case of success breeding success.

Ballyshannon has introduced coaching for juniors on a Sunday morning from 11:00 to 12:00 and it's brilliant to see real progress in skill levels in such a short period of time. These coaching sessions are a result of a squash leader programme and a safeguarding course facilitated by Irish Squash and Donegal Sports Partnership respectively.

Many thanks to Ivan O’Mahony, Breda McCole and Siobhán Coughlin for providing the opportunity to our junior members. Namely, Colin Morrow, Lucy Cleary, Rhiana Masterson Burrows, Shauna, Dara, Conor and Jessica O’Mahoney, pioneering a path for others to follow. Some of which are pictured here:

Social night squash continues every Wednesday from 19:30 to 22:30 for any member or potential member to view or participate. Tea/coffee and sandwiches are usually available on the night.

The internal box league continues as a motivator to meet new people and of course a competitive edge (for some). New box league will be drawn up for March/April. Small incentives in place for those who complete all box matches first. Congrats to Ronan Gallagher for completing all his matches first this month.

We would like to say ‘Get well soon’ to Michael Gallagher, our resident expert from the viewing gallery, who is awaiting an operation in St. James’s hospital, Dublin. No doubt he will be re launching his playing career afterwards.

Welcome to all new members in particular Liam Gillespie and PJ Patton. Their experience on and off the court will be a great asset to the club.

As usual you can keep up to date with the latest developments and news via our facebook page or contact us via our website ballyshannonsquash.ie

Volunteers within the club and committee fundraised €1500 from the Christmas Draw. Two fantastic local charities were beneficiaries of the proceeds, North-West Hospice and The Sheil Hospital patients comfort fund. We recently welcomed Eileen and John McIntyre at the club to accept the cheques. Many thanks to those who bought tickets and the generous sponsors of the draw prizes.