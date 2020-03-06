Inishowen Football League: Three points a necessity for Carn FC this Sunday

Contact
There are three vital points up for grabs in Sunday's premier division clash between Carn and Cockhill Youths.
There should be plenty of excitement in the Inishowen Football League programme this Sunday, with several crunch matches down for decision.
In the premier division, Carn FC need all three points in their clash with Cockhill Celtic Youths if they are to stand any chance of avoiding the dreaded relegation playoff spot, while the local derby between Moville and Greencastle should have the usual drama.
First division league leaders Clonmany Shamrocks will be hoping to boost their title hopes with four matches left to play. They are away to Greencastle Reserves, while their title rivals QPS will be looking to keep the pressure on with victory away to Redcastle.
Here's this Sunday's fixture list:
Sunday March 8
Jackie Crossan Premier Division, 2pm
Greencastle FC v Moville Celtic
Cockhill Youths v Carn FC
Aileach FC v Buncrana Hearts
Strand Hotel Division One, 2pm (except where stated)
Greencastle Res v Clonmany Shamrocks (11am)
Redcastle United v Quigley's Point Swifts
Rasheney FC v Dunree United
Ulster Junior Shield Round Two, 11am
Clonmany Res v Glengad Res
Hannon Greene Insurances Fr O'Gara Cup, 11am
Dunree Res v Aileach Res
Inishowen Engineering Division 2A, 11am
Clonmany Celtic v Cockhill Res
Redcastle Res v Aileach Youths
Inishowen Engineering Division 2B, 11am
Carn Res v Illies Res
Rasheney Res v Carrowmena FC
