Inishowen Football League: Three points a necessity for Carn FC this Sunday

There should be plenty of excitement in the Inishowen Football League programme this Sunday, with several crunch matches down for decision.

In the premier division, Carn FC need all three points in their clash with Cockhill Celtic Youths if they are to stand any chance of avoiding the dreaded relegation playoff spot, while the local derby between Moville and Greencastle should have the usual drama.

First division league leaders Clonmany Shamrocks will be hoping to boost their title hopes with four matches left to play. They are away to Greencastle Reserves, while their title rivals QPS will be looking to keep the pressure on with victory away to Redcastle.

Here's this Sunday's fixture list:

Sunday March 8

Jackie Crossan Premier Division, 2pm

Greencastle FC v Moville Celtic

Cockhill Youths v Carn FC

Aileach FC v Buncrana Hearts

Strand Hotel Division One, 2pm (except where stated)

Greencastle Res v Clonmany Shamrocks (11am)

Redcastle United v Quigley's Point Swifts

Rasheney FC v Dunree United

Ulster Junior Shield Round Two, 11am

Clonmany Res v Glengad Res

Hannon Greene Insurances Fr O'Gara Cup, 11am

Dunree Res v Aileach Res

Inishowen Engineering Division 2A, 11am

Clonmany Celtic v Cockhill Res

Redcastle Res v Aileach Youths

Inishowen Engineering Division 2B, 11am

Carn Res v Illies Res

Rasheney Res v Carrowmena FC