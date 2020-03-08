Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Inishowen League results: Rampant Shamrocks edge ever closer to title

Classy Clonmany fire ten past the Greeks

Inishowen League results: Rampant Shamrocks edge ever closer to title

GOOD GAME: Clonmany midfielder Jake Harkin was instrumental in his side's 10-0 victory over Greencastle Reserves.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Clonmany Shamrocks remain on course for the first division title after hammering Greencastle Reserves 10-0 on Sunday.

Dam Nolan's squad now need six points from their remaining three games to pip fellow contenders Quigley's Point Swifts to the crown, though the Point have kept the pressure on with their 3-2 victory over Redcastle Utd.

In the premier division, meanwhile, Carn FC look destined for the relegation playoff spot after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Cockhill Youths. The game was headed for a scoreless draw, but seasoned striker Oisin O'Flaherty drilled home on 86 minutes to steal a late victory for Dermot O'Donnell's side.

Here's a round-up of all the results:

Sunday March 8

Jackie Crossan Premier Division 

Greencastle FC 4-2 Moville Celtic

Cockhill Youths 1-0 Carn FC

Aileach FC        P-P Buncrana Hearts

Strand Hotel Division One 

Greencastle Res 0-10 Clonmany Shamrocks

Redcastle United 2-3 QPS

Rasheney FC      2-2 Dunree United

Ulster Junior Shield Round Two

Clonmany Reserves 0-9 Glengad Reserves

Hannon Greene Insurances Fr O'Gara Cup

Dunree Res 0-2 Aileach Res

Inishowen Engineering Division 2A

Clonmany Celtic 2-1 Cockhill Res

Redcastle Res 2-7 Aileach Youths

Inishowen Engineering Division 2B

Carn Res 4-2 Illies Res

Rasheney Res P-P Carrowmena FC

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie