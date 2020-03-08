Inishowen League results: Rampant Shamrocks edge ever closer to title

Contact
GOOD GAME: Clonmany midfielder Jake Harkin was instrumental in his side's 10-0 victory over Greencastle Reserves.
Clonmany Shamrocks remain on course for the first division title after hammering Greencastle Reserves 10-0 on Sunday.
Dam Nolan's squad now need six points from their remaining three games to pip fellow contenders Quigley's Point Swifts to the crown, though the Point have kept the pressure on with their 3-2 victory over Redcastle Utd.
In the premier division, meanwhile, Carn FC look destined for the relegation playoff spot after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Cockhill Youths. The game was headed for a scoreless draw, but seasoned striker Oisin O'Flaherty drilled home on 86 minutes to steal a late victory for Dermot O'Donnell's side.
Here's a round-up of all the results:
Sunday March 8
Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Greencastle FC 4-2 Moville Celtic
Cockhill Youths 1-0 Carn FC
Aileach FC P-P Buncrana Hearts
Strand Hotel Division One
Greencastle Res 0-10 Clonmany Shamrocks
Redcastle United 2-3 QPS
Rasheney FC 2-2 Dunree United
Ulster Junior Shield Round Two
Clonmany Reserves 0-9 Glengad Reserves
Hannon Greene Insurances Fr O'Gara Cup
Dunree Res 0-2 Aileach Res
Inishowen Engineering Division 2A
Clonmany Celtic 2-1 Cockhill Res
Redcastle Res 2-7 Aileach Youths
Inishowen Engineering Division 2B
Carn Res 4-2 Illies Res
Rasheney Res P-P Carrowmena FC
