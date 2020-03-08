Inishowen League results: Rampant Shamrocks edge ever closer to title

Clonmany Shamrocks remain on course for the first division title after hammering Greencastle Reserves 10-0 on Sunday.

Dam Nolan's squad now need six points from their remaining three games to pip fellow contenders Quigley's Point Swifts to the crown, though the Point have kept the pressure on with their 3-2 victory over Redcastle Utd.

In the premier division, meanwhile, Carn FC look destined for the relegation playoff spot after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Cockhill Youths. The game was headed for a scoreless draw, but seasoned striker Oisin O'Flaherty drilled home on 86 minutes to steal a late victory for Dermot O'Donnell's side.

Here's a round-up of all the results:

Sunday March 8

Jackie Crossan Premier Division

Greencastle FC 4-2 Moville Celtic

Cockhill Youths 1-0 Carn FC

Aileach FC P-P Buncrana Hearts

Strand Hotel Division One

Greencastle Res 0-10 Clonmany Shamrocks

Redcastle United 2-3 QPS

Rasheney FC 2-2 Dunree United

Ulster Junior Shield Round Two

Clonmany Reserves 0-9 Glengad Reserves

Hannon Greene Insurances Fr O'Gara Cup

Dunree Res 0-2 Aileach Res

Inishowen Engineering Division 2A

Clonmany Celtic 2-1 Cockhill Res

Redcastle Res 2-7 Aileach Youths

Inishowen Engineering Division 2B

Carn Res 4-2 Illies Res

Rasheney Res P-P Carrowmena FC