Donegal jockey on the mark at Thurles on Saturday

Conor Orr and Politesse jump the last to win for trainer Lorna Fowler at Thurles on Saturday. Photo: Caroline Norris/Racing Post
Donegal Conditional jockey Conor Orr was first off the mark at Thurles on Saturday where he won the Opportunity Maiden Hurdle on the Lorna Fowler-trained Politesse.
A bumper winner at the track on her previous run, the six-year-old was sent off at odds of 9/4 and made a winning start to her jumping career when readily accounting for the Gordon Elliott-trained 5/6 favourite Fakiera by two and three-parts of a length under the Rathmullan man who was riding his first winner at the venue.
Upcoming Fixtures
Naas – Monday, March 23 (First Race 2.00pm)
Clonmel – Tuesday, March 24 (First Race 2.00pm)
Dundalk – Wednesday, March 25 (First Race 2.00pm)
Cork – Thursday, March 26 (First Race 2.00pm)
Navan – Friday, March 27 (First Race 2.00pm)
Curragh – Saturday, March 28 (First Race 2.15pm)
Limerick – Sunday, March 29 (First Race 1.55pm)
