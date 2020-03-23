Donegal jockey on the mark at Thurles on Saturday

Donegal Conditional jockey Conor Orr was first off the mark at Thurles on Saturday where he won the Opportunity Maiden Hurdle on the Lorna Fowler-trained Politesse.

A bumper winner at the track on her previous run, the six-year-old was sent off at odds of 9/4 and made a winning start to her jumping career when readily accounting for the Gordon Elliott-trained 5/6 favourite Fakiera by two and three-parts of a length under the Rathmullan man who was riding his first winner at the venue.

Upcoming Fixtures

Naas – Monday, March 23 (First Race 2.00pm)

Clonmel – Tuesday, March 24 (First Race 2.00pm)

Dundalk – Wednesday, March 25 (First Race 2.00pm)

Cork – Thursday, March 26 (First Race 2.00pm)

Navan – Friday, March 27 (First Race 2.00pm)

Curragh – Saturday, March 28 (First Race 2.15pm)

Limerick – Sunday, March 29 (First Race 1.55pm)