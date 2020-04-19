Shine a light and make a donation in memory of GAA star, Philly McGuinness

Contact
Former Leitrim and Mohill footballer Philly McGuinness pictured in action for his county.
Leitrim footballer Philly McGuinness passed away 10 years ago today, Sunday, April 19, following a head injury he sustained in an on field collision in a Senior League game for Mohill two days previous.
His death was met by great sadness, not only in Leitrim and here in Donegal where he was well known, but all across the country.
Philly represented Mohill and Leitrim GAA up until his passing and whilst playing his final game with Mohill that evening, he lined out at right half forward for Leitrim the previous Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick in the National League.
To mark Philly's 10th anniversary today Mohill GAA is inviting everyone near and far to light a candle in his memory at 10am and 10pm to help us recall all of the times he donned with distinction, the Mohill and Leitrim jersey most notably the number 10. We also remember all of the other sports Philly excelled in including hurling and soccer.
In addition to this, Mohill GAA have decided to raise funds for the wonderful organisation Acquired Brain Injury Ireland who do so much work to ensure people with acquired brain injuries get to live their lives independently by providing them with a supportive living environment.
To make a donation
To make a donation to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland in memory of Philly click on the following link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cu4cr-acquired-brain-injury-ireland?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
