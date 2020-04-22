Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

No play, but some notable improvements at Portsalon Golf Club

Plenty of work ongoing at one of Donegal's most popular clubs

Portsalon Golf Club

The new lay-out at the 6th at Portsalon Golf Club where players can enjoy the beauty of the beach

Reporter:

Enda McElhinney

An uncertain time remains for golf clubs the length and breadth of Ireland as the Covid-19 crisis continues.
The fairways are barren and clubs must await for a time when it is safe and well-minded to return to playing golf in line with government recommendations.
At Portsalon, the club have been able to use this down time to unveil a number of projects close to completion as the Fanad layout continues to strive for improvement.
The Clubhouse has undergone some major changes in recent times in order to upgrade its fire escape suitability. The latest of these is to include a new functioning emergency escape route from the upstairs bar and restaurant area.

The new balcony at the clubhouse which overlooks the 1st tee and the 18th green


This work was almost completed before lockdown restrictions came into effect and will also include a new balcony overlooking the first tee and 18th green.
Given the fine sunshine we have are experiencing this springtime, this new facility will offer a welcome resting place for golfers post-round should the weather continue when courses are re-opened.
The greens team meanwhile have been busy and have created a new 'roundabout' on the approach to the 6th tee.

New steps leading up to the 13th tee-box at Portsalon Golf Club


This should make life easier for golfers utilising buggies while the aesthetically pleasing nature of the completed work won't go unnoticed when it comes to the course ranking of the various golfing publications for their future 'Top 100' lists.
On the playing side, there's a scheduled change to Portsalon's 13th hole on the cards for this summer. Links Superintendent Johnny Shields and his team have built a new raised tee-box which will slightly alter the driving angle on this short Par 4.
Work is now almost completed and it is hoped this tee will be in play by midsummer.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie