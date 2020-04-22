No play, but some notable improvements at Portsalon Golf Club

An uncertain time remains for golf clubs the length and breadth of Ireland as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

The fairways are barren and clubs must await for a time when it is safe and well-minded to return to playing golf in line with government recommendations.

At Portsalon, the club have been able to use this down time to unveil a number of projects close to completion as the Fanad layout continues to strive for improvement.

The Clubhouse has undergone some major changes in recent times in order to upgrade its fire escape suitability. The latest of these is to include a new functioning emergency escape route from the upstairs bar and restaurant area.

The new balcony at the clubhouse which overlooks the 1st tee and the 18th green



This work was almost completed before lockdown restrictions came into effect and will also include a new balcony overlooking the first tee and 18th green.

Given the fine sunshine we have are experiencing this springtime, this new facility will offer a welcome resting place for golfers post-round should the weather continue when courses are re-opened.

The greens team meanwhile have been busy and have created a new 'roundabout' on the approach to the 6th tee.

New steps leading up to the 13th tee-box at Portsalon Golf Club



This should make life easier for golfers utilising buggies while the aesthetically pleasing nature of the completed work won't go unnoticed when it comes to the course ranking of the various golfing publications for their future 'Top 100' lists.

On the playing side, there's a scheduled change to Portsalon's 13th hole on the cards for this summer. Links Superintendent Johnny Shields and his team have built a new raised tee-box which will slightly alter the driving angle on this short Par 4.

Work is now almost completed and it is hoped this tee will be in play by midsummer.